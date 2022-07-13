'Nigeria is better than Ghana' - Peseiro says World Cup qualifier was an accident

In the qualification series between the two countries, Ghana knocked out Nigeria on an away goal rule.

The Ghanaians played out a 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and a 1-1 draw at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja to pick one of Africa's five tickets to the World Cup.

Months after failing to qualify, Nigerian football fans are still disappointed and Peseiro has given them some explanations.

Peseiro on World Cup

Technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen was in charge of the double header as Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

The Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) swiftly appointed Peseiro after the failure.

The Portuguese manager has now given a detailed assessment of the games that cost Nigeria a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He said, “I have a team with players who play in England, Italy, France, Spain, but unfortunately they didn’t beat Ghana to go to the World Cup."

“But I think it was an accident, I think Nigeria is better than Ghana.”