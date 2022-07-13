SUPER EAGLES

'Nigeria is better than Ghana' - Peseiro says World Cup qualifier was an accident

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'It was an accident' - Peseiro believes Super Eagles will beat Ghana in a rematch.

Nigeria is better than Ghana' - Peseiro says World Cup qualifier was an accident
Nigeria is better than Ghana' - Peseiro says World Cup qualifier was an accident

Super Eagles of Nigeria boss Jose Peseiro has given his thoughts on the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff double header against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Recommended articles

In the qualification series between the two countries, Ghana knocked out Nigeria on an away goal rule.

The Ghanaians played out a 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and a 1-1 draw at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja to pick one of Africa's five tickets to the World Cup.

Months after failing to qualify, Nigerian football fans are still disappointed and Peseiro has given them some explanations.

ALSO READ - Moses Simon shines as Nantes beat Nice to claim Coupe de France

Rangers fans hail Leon Balogun for providing water in Europa League final

Napoli's Victor Osimhen beats AC Milan and Juventus stars to win Serie A award

NFF appointed Peseiro after the World Cup failure.
NFF appointed Peseiro after the World Cup failure. Pulse Nigeria

Technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen was in charge of the double header as Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

The Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) swiftly appointed Peseiro after the failure.

Ghana will represent Africa at the World Cup
Ghana will represent Africa at the World Cup Pulse Nigeria

The Portuguese manager has now given a detailed assessment of the games that cost Nigeria a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He said, “I have a team with players who play in England, Italy, France, Spain, but unfortunately they didn’t beat Ghana to go to the World Cup."

Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 10-0 victory against São Tomé and Príncipe (Andrew Randa)
Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 10-0 victory against São Tomé and Príncipe (Andrew Randa) Pulse Nigeria

“But I think it was an accident, I think Nigeria is better than Ghana.”

Peseiro has been victorious in two 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers as he promises to lead the Super Eagles to another continental title.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Nigeria is better than Ghana' - Peseiro says World Cup qualifier was an accident

    'Nigeria is better than Ghana' - Peseiro says World Cup qualifier was an accident

  • Nollywood actor Yul Edochie hits out at Ahmed Musa over ASUU strike post

    Nollywood actor knocks Ahmed Musa over copyright claims

  • Quadri Aruna, Olufunke Oshonaike and Segun Toriola (R-L) all feature in the Top 5 best Nigerian Table Tennis players of all time

    Best Nigerian Table Tennis players of all time

Recommended articles

'Nigeria is better than Ghana' - Peseiro says World Cup qualifier was an accident

'Nigeria is better than Ghana' - Peseiro says World Cup qualifier was an accident

Forgotten Super Eagles star Ejike Uzoenyi reveals what happened to his AFCON 2013 winners medal

Forgotten Super Eagles star Ejike Uzoenyi reveals what happened to his AFCON 2013 winners medal

African Women's Footballer of the Year winners (Full List from 2001)

African Women's Footballer of the Year winners (Full List from 2001)

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

23-year-old Ibrahim Akanbi features in FC Sheriff Champions League win

23-year-old Ibrahim Akanbi features in FC Sheriff Champions League win

Germany Popp toothless Spain to book quarter-final spot as Denmark revives WEURO hopes

Germany Popp toothless Spain to book quarter-final spot as Denmark revives WEURO hopes

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana

Victor Osimhen risks going to jail, Ikeja court orders his arrest

Victor Osimhen risks going to Jail, Ikeja court orders his arrest
WAFCON 2022

Reactions as Ajibade inspires wasteful Super Falcons to 4-0 win against Burundi

Reactions as Ajibade inspires wasteful Super Falcons to win against Burundi