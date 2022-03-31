'We wish them success in their future endeavours' - NFF sacks Super Eagles’ Technical Crew after World Cup failure

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

There are consequences for Nigerias failure to qualify for the World Cup.

The Super Eagles Technical Crew have all been changed
The Super Eagles Technical Crew have all been changed

The Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced that the Super Eagles Technical crew have been disengaged.

Recommended articles

This was made known in a statement by the NFF on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The disengagement of the Technical crew comes after the Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by the Black Stars of Ghana in a second-leg 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff qualifier on Tuesday, March 31, 2022.

Amuneke will add more quality to Super Eagles’ coaching, Eguavoen says (PremiumTimesNG)
Amuneke will add more quality to Super Eagles’ coaching, Eguavoen says (PremiumTimesNG) Pulse Nigeria

With immediate effect, Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from his position as Technical Adviser in what is a total overhaul by the NFF.

The failure to qualify for the World Cup has cost the Super Eagles Technical crew.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi in the statement said, “We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours,”

Ekong believes the Super Eagles were not destined to be at the World Cup
Ekong believes the Super Eagles were not destined to be at the World Cup Pulse Nigeria

The NFF parted ways with German manager Gernot Rohr just before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and appointed Eguavoen in charge.

Pinnick hinted at the possible hire of Portuguese manager José Peseiro but continued with Eguavoen who could not qualify Nigeria for the World Cup.

It is expected that the NFF will now begin the search for the next Super Eagles boss with an announcement expected before the next international window.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • The Super Eagles Technical Crew have all been changed

    'We wish them success in their future endeavours' - NFF sacks Super Eagles’ Technical Crew after World Cup failure

  • Sunday Dare has expressed disappointment with the Super Eagles World Cup failure

    'Nigerians have a right to be disappointed' - Minister of Sports Sunday Dare breaks silence after Super Eagles World Cup failure

  • Mohamed Salah may quit the Egyptian national team

    Mohamed Salah hints at retirement after Egypt loses World Cup ticket to Senegal [Video]

Recommended articles

'We wish them success in their future endeavours' - NFF sacks Super Eagles’ Technical Crew after World Cup failure

'We wish them success in their future endeavours' - NFF sacks Super Eagles’ Technical Crew after World Cup failure

'Nigerians have a right to be disappointed' - Minister of Sports Sunday Dare breaks silence after Super Eagles World Cup failure

'Nigerians have a right to be disappointed' - Minister of Sports Sunday Dare breaks silence after Super Eagles World Cup failure

How Barcelona could acquire Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski for just £50 Million

How Barcelona could acquire Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski for just £50 Million

Mohamed Salah hints at retirement after Egypt loses World Cup ticket to Senegal [Video]

Mohamed Salah hints at retirement after Egypt loses World Cup ticket to Senegal [Video]

'I will not strike' - Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch with Leon Edwards

'I will not strike' - Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch with Leon Edwards

Anthony Joshua set for ₦54 billion rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua set for ₦54 billion rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Trending

2022 WCQ

'It wasn’t meant to be' - Ekong reveals why Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup

Ekong believes the Super Eagles were not destined to be at the World Cup
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles legend Okocha shines as World Classic team beats Abraham Accords 13-3 at Dubai Games [Photos]

Okocha shined for the World Classic team against Abraham Accords in Dubai
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Asaba Sam Allardyce' - More Reactions as Nigerians tear into Austin Eguavoen following World Cup miss

Nigerians have turned on Super Eagles gaffer Austin Eguavoen after failing to qualify for the World Cup at the expense of Ghana
2022 WCQ

Watch Senegal fans attack Mohamed Salah with objects after penalty victory against Egypt [Video/Photos]

Mohamed Salah was targeted by Senegal after Egypt lost World Cup ticket
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Nowhere is safe anymore' - Nigerian actor RMD reacts to fan violence after Super Eagles lost at MKO Abiola Stadium

RMD has given his thoughts on the Super Eagles and violence at the Abuja Stadium
2022 WCQ

Pinnick's NFF apologises to Buhari over Super Eagles World Cup failure

Pinnick's NFF tenders apology to Buhari's government for Super Eagles World Cup failure
2022 WCQ

CAF Doping Officer in charge of the Nigeria v Ghana match reported dead in Abuja

CAF official dead in Abuja after Super Eagles game against Ghana

Injured Oshoala shines as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-2 in front of 91,553 fans at the Camp Nou

Asisat Oshoala was in attendance as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-2 at the Camp Nou