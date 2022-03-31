'We wish them success in their future endeavours' - NFF sacks Super Eagles’ Technical Crew after World Cup failure

This was made known in a statement by the NFF on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The disengagement of the Technical crew comes after the Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by the Black Stars of Ghana in a second-leg 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff qualifier on Tuesday, March 31, 2022.

With immediate effect, Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from his position as Technical Adviser in what is a total overhaul by the NFF.

The failure to qualify for the World Cup has cost the Super Eagles Technical crew.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi in the statement said, “We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours,”

The NFF parted ways with German manager Gernot Rohr just before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and appointed Eguavoen in charge.

Pinnick hinted at the possible hire of Portuguese manager José Peseiro but continued with Eguavoen who could not qualify Nigeria for the World Cup.