'World Cup qualification is non-negotiable' - NFF President Pinnick BOASTS after meeting Leicester City and Watford stars

Pinnick took to social media to explain the steps the NFF have taken to ensure there are no hiccups in the qualification process.

According to the NFF boss, he met with Super Eagles players with Premier League sides Watford and Leicester City.

Leicester City have three Super Eagles players in Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ademola Lookman who recently switched his allegiance.

Watford also have a large contingent of Nigerian players that include Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo, Samuel Kalu, and Emmanuel Dennis.

In a statement on social media, Pinnick detailed what his administration are trying to achieve in order to make things ready for the Super Eagles qualification series.

He said, "Good evening, Nigeria.

"In furtherance to my tweets regarding our plans to ensure we qualify for this year's @FIFAWorldCup in Qatar, we've held a series of meetings in London with our Super Eagles players. It was me, the team secretary, the coach & technical adviser of the team.

"The Ministry of Youth & Sports Development, led by the Honourable Minister, @SundayDareSD also had a zoom meeting with over 30 players of the Super Eagles squad. Aside the chance to introduce the new members of the coaching crew to the team, it was also a chance to have "clear the air" talks.

"And I'm so proud of the commitment and zeal I'm seeing and getting from the team. From players like Etebo, Kelechi, Troost & new lad, Lookman, the message was & is clear; we will play at the World Cup and give a good account of ourselves. We are not going to Qatar to make up the numbers. We are going to give it our best shot. I'd like to, again, thank the Honourable Minister, @SundayDareSD.

"It might sound like a broken record at this point, but his support is truly massive. From ensuring we get the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, to joining in the zoom call with over 30 members of the National Team, his energy is truly infectious. Again.

"Make no mistake. World Cup qualification is non-negotiable. We are putting all of our efforts on getting the ticket.

"Your prayers and support are invaluable in this regard. God willing, we will achieve our goals because we will not relent.

"God bless Nigeria & God bless us all. Goodnight."