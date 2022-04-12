'I am yet to recover' - NFF boss Amaju Pinnick breaks silence about Super Eagles World Cup failure

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Pinnick is yet to recover from the facts that the Super Eagles will not be featuring at the Qatar World Cup.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has given his thoughts about the Super Eagles.

The 51-year-old Pinnick has finally explained that the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has affected him greatly.

Pinnick made this known in a statement on his official Instagram account. The NFF President said, that the he is yet to recover from the failure and issued an apology to football loving Nigerians.

He said, "While i am yet to recover from the fact that our dear Country, our priceless ASSETS - The Super Eagles will not be featuring at the Qatar World Cup.

"I will keep apologizing to Nigerians and making them believe that we did our UTMOST. We threw everything in, laterally and practically everything you cannot imagine. God knows best."

Pinnick then went on to reveal that he has been given a new appointment by the world football governing body.

He added, "Always a thing of pride to represent the President of FIFA and FIFA in its entirety in the elective Congress of the Football Romania Federation where my brother and bosom friend Mr Razvan Burleanu a fellow FIFA Council member was reelected as President of FRF for a 3rd term. The visit also also created a platform for FIFA / UEFA interface.

"I also received a letter appointing me into a very strategic Committee of FIFA by my boss and dear friend Mr Patrice Motsepe, President Of CAF, being one of the 2 members representing CAF in this all important working Committee geared towards repositioning Normalization Committees of FIFA."

In everything we give thanks to God Almighty.

