Neymar Jr meets hip-hop icon Kanye West in Paris [Photos]

The 29-year-old Brazilian released a Netflix documentary about his life titled Neymar: The Perfect Chaos on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, and continues to promote his brand off the pitch.

In the docu-series are teammates such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé as well as football icon David Beckham.

Neymar took to his official Instagram account to post pictures of him with Kanye.

In the photos, Neymar presents Kanye with the PSG home jersey strike different poses.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Nice to meet u legend 👏🏽 @kanyewest."

A few minutes after the post already has thousands of likes and comments.

The meeting between Neymar and Kanye was held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the PSG training facility.