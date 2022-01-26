Neymar Jr meets hip-hop icon Kanye West in Paris [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Neymar continues to promote his brand outside the football pitch.

Neymar could not hide the excitement after meeting Kanye West
Neymar could not hide the excitement after meeting Kanye West

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr hung out with American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer Kanye Omari West who recently changed his name to Ye

Recommended articles

The 29-year-old Brazilian released a Netflix documentary about his life titled Neymar: The Perfect Chaos on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, and continues to promote his brand off the pitch.

In the docu-series are teammates such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé as well as football icon David Beckham.

Neymar took to his official Instagram account to post pictures of him with Kanye.

In the photos, Neymar presents Kanye with the PSG home jersey strike different poses.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Nice to meet u legend 👏🏽 @kanyewest."

www.instagram.com

A few minutes after the post already has thousands of likes and comments.

The meeting between Neymar and Kanye was held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the PSG training facility.

While in Paris for Fashion Week, Kanye a renowned designer took time out of his busy schedule to visit the PSG stadium and meet a few star players.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Hodgson confident of pulling off another great escape at Watford

Hodgson confident of pulling off another great escape at Watford

Wolves sign South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan on permanent deal

Wolves sign South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan on permanent deal

Neymar Jr meets hip-hop icon Kanye West in Paris [Photos]

Neymar Jr meets hip-hop icon Kanye West in Paris [Photos]

Console Wars: Call Of Duty to release three more games on PlayStation despite Xbox's purchase.

Console Wars: Call Of Duty to release three more games on PlayStation despite Xbox's purchase.

Mancini 'curious to see' what recalled Balotelli can offer

Mancini 'curious to see' what recalled Balotelli can offer

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

Mali vs Equatorial Guinea: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

Trending

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Maduka Okoye is under fire as Super Eagles goalkpeer

'Win for Me' - Emmanuel Adebayor urges Super Eagles; brags about Nigerian heritage

Emmanuel Adebayor

How Iheanacho cried after being dropped from AFCON 2019 squad - John Ogu

Kelechi Iheanacho

Nigeria vs Ghana: Reactions as west African rivals battle for World Cup ticket

Nigeria vs Ghana