Draw specialists Newcastle host Iwobi's winless Toffees - Match preview, prediction

Izuchukwu Akawor
The last time these two teams met in the Premier League, Alex Iwobi decided the game with a dramatic winner.

Newcastle United vs Everton: Alex Iwobi will be hoping to score against against the Magpies.
There are five matches in the Premier League across England on Wednesday night with Newcastle United vs Everton one of the standout fixtures.

Nigerian playmaker Alex Iwobi will be the centre of attention as his Everton club looks to return to winning ways at St James' Park.

Unbeaten in the last five matches, Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United side battle the team he supported as a kid at St. James' Park.

Newcastle has established itself as the draw specialist this season after six draws in their opening 10 matches in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe manager of Newcastle United celebrates after the full time whistle Newcastle United v Brentford on October 8, 2022.
The Magpies held Manchester United to a goalless draw the last time at Old Trafford. The draw was enough to extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

While the draws continue to pile, the Magpies sit sixth on the table and remain in the hunt for a European place for the first time since 2013.

For Everton, things have gone red since the Toffees put together a run of six matches without defeat.

Everton is now on a run of two successive defeats and will want to get back to winning ways later tonight. With the form he is in at the moment, Nigerian international, Iwobi will look to be the catalyst for that tonight.

Alex Iwobi scores late on to win it for Everton against Newcastle United (IMAGO/Alan Martin/Colorsport)
The 26-year-old has been a standout performer for the Toffees this season and scored a dramatic winner the last time both sides clashed in the league back in March.

Therefore, Lampard will be looking for inspiration from his Nigerian playmaker to help Everton end a poor away form which has seen the Toffees pick up just two wins from 22 matches, with 15 defeats.

Alex Iwobi and Frank Lampard (IMAGO Action Plus)
In that run, Everton kept just one clean sheet and it will take something special from them to change that on Wednesday.

Everton has the advantage in this fixture but has lost on their last two visits to St James' without keeping a clean sheet.

So, a draw looks very much likely but I'd go for a narrow 2-1 win for Newcastle United.

