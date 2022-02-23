'Network no dey stadium ni?' - Reactions as Nigerians bemoan limited coverage of Super Falcons second leg victory against Cote d'Ivoire

Falcons shot-stopper Chiamaka Nnozie pulled off an impressive penalty save from The Lady Elephants in the 44th minute keeping the scores level at half-time.

However, in the 87th minute, Esther Okonkwo scored for Nigeria to settle the tie and go home with all three points.

The result now means the Super Falcons of Nigeria have qualified for the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco in July.

The Falcons ultimately won both legs without on aggregate of 3-0 after cruising to a 2-0 victory on February 19 keeping a clean sheet in the process.

Following Nigeria's win against Cote d'Ivoire in Abidjan, Nigerians on social have expressed serious disappointment with limited coverage of the encounter as passionate fans of the Falcons struggled to get a proper live streaming of the match which seemed unavailable for Nigerians at home especially.