Quavo set to go up against Tiffany Haddish at the Celebrity game

Despite it being a 'celebrity' game, only a handful of the 20 participants are actually famous and worth tuning in for, such as Grammy-nominated rapper Quavo.

The most famous member of the Migos is a regular participant in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and will be making his fifth appearance in Cleveland on Friday.

The rapper scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds to win the MVP award in 2018 and then followed it with a 27-point performance in 2019 which shows how seriously Quavo takes this event.

Quavo will play alongside nine other celebrities for Team Walton coached NBA legend Bill Walton, with another rapper, Machine Gun Kelly as his most famous teammate.

The rest of Team Walton includes American actress Brittney Elena, Indian actor, Ranveer Singh, American singer, Jimmie Allen, WNBA player, Dearica Hamby, pro-skateboarder and Olympian, Nyjah Huston.

Matt James from the popular TV show "The Bachelor", Noah Carlock and Alex Toussaint all makeup Team Walton and will compete against Team Nique on Friday.

Team Nique is coached by another NBA legend, Dominique Wilkins and includes famous comedian and actress, Tiffany Haddish who is making her All-Star Celebrity game debut.

Haddish is joined by American rapper Jack Harlow and NFL player Myles Garrett as the most famous people on Team Nique, all of whom are also debutants.

Perhaps the most interesting member of the team is Mayor Justin Bibb, the current Mayor of Cleveland set to play the All-Star celebrity in his city.

Gianmarco Tamberi, an Italian Olympic gold medalist in the high jump at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is also on the team as is Booby Gibson, a retired NBA player and Cleveland Cavaliers legend.

Crissa Jackson a player for the renowned exhibition team, the Harlem Globetrotters is also part of this team and will be bringing all of those tricks and flicks we all enjoy watching so much.

The team is completed by Anuel AA, Kane Brown and Anjali Ranadive who are all musicians.