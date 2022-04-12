'Naija to the world!' - Reactions as Samuel Chukwueze boots Bayern Munich out of the Champions league

Social media reactions as Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze scored the winner to help qualify Villarreal for the semi-finals of the Champions league on Tuesday night

Villarreal held Bayern Munich to a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, April 12.

Villareal knocked out Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Tuesday night
Villareal knocked out Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Tuesday night Imago

The Yellow submarines had won the reverse fixture in Spain as Bayern hoped to overturn the deficit on Tuesday.

The Bavarians took the lead in the second-half courtesy of their mercurial finisher Robert Lewandowski to level matters on aggregate.

However, Villarreal levelled matter at the death through a clinical finish from Villarreal striker Samuel Chukwueze two minutes into stoppage time.

Samuel Chukwueze makes Nigerians proud with late goal for Villarreal against Bayern Munich
Samuel Chukwueze makes Nigerians proud with late goal for Villarreal against Bayern Munich Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian international's strike was just about enough to help Villarreal progress into the semi-finals of Europe's elite tournament at the expense of the Bundesliga Champions.

Thomas Muller looks down in disappointment after Bayern Munich were eliminated from the UCL by Villareal
Thomas Muller looks down in disappointment after Bayern Munich were eliminated from the UCL by Villareal Imago

Following the shocking result for the Bavarians, Nigerians have taken to social media to heap praises on Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze after his wonderful goal for his Spanish side.

Here are some reactions from Twitter below:

