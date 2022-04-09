WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mr We have games in hand' - Reactions as fans troll Arsenal coach Arteta after Brighton defeat

David Ben
Fans have taken to social media to react as The Gunners suffered yet another defeat to Brighton at the Emirates landing a significant blow in their top 4 race

Social media reactions to Arsenal's loss against Brighton
Arsenal slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton at the Emirates stadium on Saturday, April 9.

Leonardo Trossard put the Saegulls ahead in the 28th minute before VAR disallowed what Arsenal had thought would be the leveller from Gabriel Martinelli in the stoppage time of first-half.

Leonardo Trossard opened the scoring for Brighton against Arsenal on Saturday
Brighton stretched their lead in the second-half through the 24-year-old Zambian. Enock Mwepu's strike in the 67th minute.

Brighton were victorious against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon
However, Arsenal roared back into the game through a brilliant long-range strike from Martin Odeegard that was deflected into the back of the net.

Odegaard's goal wsn't enough for Arsenal in their 2-1 loss against Brighton
However, the Norwegian's effort wasn't enough to secure a point for the Gunners as Brighton ran away with all three points landing a significant blow to the Gunner's chances of Champions league football next season.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta
Following the disappointing result for the home side fans, have taken to popular social media platform twitter to react:

