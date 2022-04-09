'Mr We have games in hand' - Reactions as fans troll Arsenal coach Arteta after Brighton defeat

Leonardo Trossard put the Saegulls ahead in the 28th minute before VAR disallowed what Arsenal had thought would be the leveller from Gabriel Martinelli in the stoppage time of first-half.

Imago

Brighton stretched their lead in the second-half through the 24-year-old Zambian. Enock Mwepu's strike in the 67th minute.

Imago

However, Arsenal roared back into the game through a brilliant long-range strike from Martin Odeegard that was deflected into the back of the net.

Imago

However, the Norwegian's effort wasn't enough to secure a point for the Gunners as Brighton ran away with all three points landing a significant blow to the Gunner's chances of Champions league football next season.

Imago