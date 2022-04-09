Arsenal slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton at the Emirates stadium on Saturday, April 9.
'Mr We have games in hand' - Reactions as fans troll Arsenal coach Arteta after Brighton defeat
Fans have taken to social media to react as The Gunners suffered yet another defeat to Brighton at the Emirates landing a significant blow in their top 4 race
Leonardo Trossard put the Saegulls ahead in the 28th minute before VAR disallowed what Arsenal had thought would be the leveller from Gabriel Martinelli in the stoppage time of first-half.
Brighton stretched their lead in the second-half through the 24-year-old Zambian. Enock Mwepu's strike in the 67th minute.
However, Arsenal roared back into the game through a brilliant long-range strike from Martin Odeegard that was deflected into the back of the net.
However, the Norwegian's effort wasn't enough to secure a point for the Gunners as Brighton ran away with all three points landing a significant blow to the Gunner's chances of Champions league football next season.
Following the disappointing result for the home side fans, have taken to popular social media platform twitter to react:
More from category
-
'Mr We have games in hand' - Reactions as fans troll Arsenal coach Arteta after Brighton defeat
-
'Nna, Chelsea don vex' - Reactions as Werner and Mount combine for 6-0 destruction of Southampton
-
'Played his heart out' - Reactions as Everton fans in awe of 'excellent' Alex Iwobi following Manchester United victory