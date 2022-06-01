Mr Macaroni sends subtle warning to FIFA gamers

The outspoken actor is also famous for voicing his strong opinions on national issues, as well as entertaining the populace with loads of content, courtesy of his skits on the big stage via social media.

However, the 29-year-old actor has recently made a bold claim, boasting about his gaming prowess, in the iconic video game franchise - EA Sports FIFA 22.

Macaroni made this claim through a series of tweets via his official twitter handle, stating that most guys claim to be better in the soccer video game, until they play him.

'Every guy claims to be the better Fifa player until they play me', he tweeted.

This claim was, however, already backed up with photos of him apparently demolishing an opponent with his favorite football club Manchester United, with a margin of an incredible 7 goals on both occasions, despite his opponent seemingly changing teams.

Macaroni took to his Twitter page to show off his impressive victory against his fellow influencer and blogger Cross, who apparently runs - Elkros media hub, but what's incredible, however, is the score line.

'Don’t play FIFA with me. It’s a set up. Ask Elkros Media hub

Just a little thanks for coming.' he tweeted.

Interestingly, Cross took to Twitter as well to respond to the humiliation, chesting the defeat and making no excuses for himself actually, quoting his [Macaroni] tweet and responding with a meme of the skit maker himself to spare his blushes

Although, Cross would eventually find a means of consolation after his incredible humiliation at the hands of Macaroni, succumbing to defeat as he tweeted:

'Make I just make microwave vegetable soup, make Eba take hold body for this thrashing wey Macaroni give me today for FIFA'

The EA Sports FIFA soccer franchise is one of the most iconic soccer video titles of all time and rather one of the most fiercely contested in the history of soccer video gaming.

