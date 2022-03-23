Mozez Praiz: 'Iyalaya anybody can be beaten' was never personal

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports Nigeria, the popular host of ''Naija Made'' on DSTV's Supersport and radio personality revealed that his popular phrase 'Iyalaya anybody can be beaten' was never pre-meditated neither was it a personal attack on the Super Eagles team.

"Look what i stated was the truth. Iyalaya anybody can be beaten on any given day.

"Nigerians are bad loosers. Was i pained? No...I'm telling you honestly.

"Most people thought i said it out of frustration, that the loss really got to me...but a long time ago i've learnt to follow sports [football] two ways - with your heart or with your head.

"I follow football with my head..why? because it's a game. We'll always come back and play another one, so i never follow it with my heart. I've always understood that " the Grey boss said.

"And again many people hadn't seen my presentation to realize that i'm a Cruise master when it comes to presenting. I'm basically catching cruise and enjoying myself.

"It's got nothing to do with anything really, I just want people to have fun and that's the way I present. I wanted to do something to take their attention of the loss.

"It just turned out to be Nigeria's turn to eat breakfast and they handed them beta breakfast. So that was where it came out from and it worked..it worked too good." he added.

Praiz also revealed that his viral phrase put him in the center of unwanted attention, admitting that he's always been a private person even though he's in the public eye.

However, as soon as his phrase went viral during the AFCON, he revealed also that friends and people who he hadn't spoken to in about 20 years from all over the world reached out to him via his social media accounts.

"I think people understood the fun part of it and the key surprise for everybody was the instant switch i guess, but it worked"

"Iyalaya anybody can be beaten is simply a truth that anybody can be dealt with at any give time and that's where it came out from.

It was not planned, it was not pre-meditated.

One of my key strengths as a presenter is spontaneity, just as i was informed that we were going on a break, it just came and i delivered it there and then" Praiz told Pulse Sports.

As the Black Stars of Ghana prepare to host the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, March 25, Praiz also weighed in on the epic jollof rice debate between the two West African football rivals.

"If it's Nigerian or Ghana jollof? It's always Nigerian jollof" he stated.

Praiz also further admitted a variety of other continental jollof that could also give Nigerian and Ghana jollof a run for their money including Liberian jollof and Senegalese jollof (who are the originators of jollof rice).

