'Mourinho will win the 1st one' - Reactions as Zaniolo's hat-trick lifts AS Roma past Bodø/Glimt

Jose Mourinho's men recorded a 4-0 victory against Norweigian side Bodø/Glimt in a second-leg fixture played at the Stadio IOlimpico on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Bodø/Glimt won the first leg 2-1 at home and AS Roma did not waste time trying to overturn the deficit.

Just five minutes into the game, Tammy Abraham put AS Roma in front.

22-year-old Italian wonderkid Nicolò Zaniolo scored the second in the 23rd minute and added the third in the 29th minute to give AS Roma a three goal cushion at the halftime break.

Zaniolo completed his hat-trick in the 49th minute as AS Roma held on for a comfortable win.

After the game, fans took to Twitter to praise Zaniolo for his performance which included three goals.

The youngster was voted the Man-of the Match but attention turned to his manager Jose Mourinho in the celebrations.

AS Roma fans believe that Mourinho has what it takes to lead the team to win the first edition of the Europa Conference League.

Speaking to Sky sports about the match after the game, Mourinho said, "Staying in the semifinals was the most important thing, but the way we played from the first minute between intensity and ball output. Already at 2 or 3 to 0 I felt we would win "

"I was confident even after the first leg. I always had the feeling that we were superior. The merit was to concentrate on the pitch. It is unacceptable to win against them only in the fourth match. but that's what counted . "