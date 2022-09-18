SERIE A

Mourinho sees red as Roma loses 0-1 to Ademola Lookman's Atalanta

Tosin Abayomi
AS Roma suffered a 0-1 defeat to Atalanta in a Serie A fixture played at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Before the game, Roma boss Jose Mourinho received the Manager of the Month award for August in front of a packed crowd.

After victory against Empoli in their last league game, Roma took on an Atalanta side in form of late.

Mourinho's men would have to do it without star player Paulo Dybala who has been in good goalscoring form.

Atalanta would take the lead in the 35th minute when Giorgio Scalvini converted a ball through to him by Rasmus Hojlund.

Roma were down at the halftime break but started the second period with better intensity. Mourinho would be shown a red card by center referee Daniele Chiffi in the 57th minute.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Ademola Lookman came on to help the Atalanta attack as Roma would be unable to find a late equalizer.

Roma has now lost two of their last three games with the pressure starting to heat up on manager Mourinho.

Riding on victories against Empoli and Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi in the Europa League, Mourinho was disappointed with the result against Atalanta.

Mourinho was not pleased with Dybala's injury and explained his the emotions that got him sent off.

Speaking to DAZN after the game, Mourinho said, “We lost a game that could have been won easily. Dybala's injury is muscular, half an hour before the game he got hurt.

"If he had played would it have been different? It can be said, but it was not like that. Unfortunately we didn't score, I don't like zero points, but I liked the spirit.

"We also had problems with Pellegrini who was not well but did not want to go out. Let's see if these 15 days are enough to recover. "

