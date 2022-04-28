'I don't smile' - Mourinho reacts as Ademola Lookman forces Leicester City's 1st European semi-final goal against Roma

Leicester City were down a goal as early as the 15th minute, when Lorenzo Pellegrini converted a ball through to him by Nicola Zalewski.

Leicester City would pulled one back as a ball by Lookman was deflected into his own net by Gianluca Mancini in the 67th minute.

Brendan Rodgers side would create chances late in the game as Roma would hold on for a draw.

After a ruthless display against Bodø/Glimt in the previous round, Mourinho's Roma were conservative against the Premier League side.

Pulse Nigeria

Mourinho reacts to Leicester City vs Roma

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho was his usual engaging self on the sidelines animated at several decisions that did not go the way of his team.

After the game, Mourinho spoke to Sky Sports about how the game played out at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking about Zalewski he said, "It is important to us and also beautiful. He is a boy who arrived at 9-10 at Roma and now plays in the first team.

Mourinho then analyzed the game looking ahead to the second leg in Rome.

He said, "After we lost too many balls, we didn't do too well in the restarts. The team was always organized, when the energy was high we played as we wanted. When we lost the ball, the block was low and the match was difficult in the second half.

Pulse Nigeria

"But I'm sure that before the match any Roma player would have signed and smiled if someone had said that they will decide at the Olimpico. I don't smile because I understand that even with 70,000 in the stadium and many outside it is difficult.

ALSO READ - Lookman denies Mourinho a win as Leicester City and Roma share the spoils

Mourinho decided to shift attention to their next league game explaining the importance of a good result before the second leg.

He added, "Now I have to think, analyze and forget. I have to think about Bologna, finishing 5th or 6th is important for us. We want to have the security of playing Europe, we cannot wait to win the Conference or not.

"We have 5th place in our hands, I have to focus on Bologna. Quickly I say that Leicester exploits the depth, since the days of Ranieri, and now they do more game construction but have good people in depth.

Pulse Nigeria

"Away from home they often lower themselves and take advantage of the depth, it will be necessary to play with more head than emotion: the emotion will be needed by the fans, we on the pitch will play with the head.

"It will be the 14th match of the Conference, if we win it will be final. Now let's think about Bologna which is important."