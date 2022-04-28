WHAT'S BUZZIN

'I don't smile' - Mourinho reacts as Ademola Lookman forces Leicester City's 1st European semi-final goal against Roma

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Mourinho is ready to knock out Lookman and Iheanacho when Leicester City come to Rome.

Mourinho is ready to knock out Leicester City when they visit Roma
Mourinho is ready to knock out Leicester City when they visit Roma

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman was in action as Premier League giants Leicester City recorded a 1-1 draw against Serie A outfit AS Roma in a first leg Europa Conference League fixture played on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Recommended articles

Leicester City were down a goal as early as the 15th minute, when Lorenzo Pellegrini converted a ball through to him by Nicola Zalewski.

Leicester City would pulled one back as a ball by Lookman was deflected into his own net by Gianluca Mancini in the 67th minute.

Brendan Rodgers side would create chances late in the game as Roma would hold on for a draw.

After a ruthless display against Bodø/Glimt in the previous round, Mourinho's Roma were conservative against the Premier League side.

Mourinho is ready to knock out Leicester City when they visit Roma
Mourinho is ready to knock out Leicester City when they visit Roma Pulse Nigeria

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho was his usual engaging self on the sidelines animated at several decisions that did not go the way of his team.

After the game, Mourinho spoke to Sky Sports about how the game played out at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking about Zalewski he said, "It is important to us and also beautiful. He is a boy who arrived at 9-10 at Roma and now plays in the first team.

Mourinho then analyzed the game looking ahead to the second leg in Rome.

He said, "After we lost too many balls, we didn't do too well in the restarts. The team was always organized, when the energy was high we played as we wanted. When we lost the ball, the block was low and the match was difficult in the second half.

Mourinho is ready to knock out Leicester City when they visit Roma
Mourinho is ready to knock out Leicester City when they visit Roma Pulse Nigeria

"But I'm sure that before the match any Roma player would have signed and smiled if someone had said that they will decide at the Olimpico. I don't smile because I understand that even with 70,000 in the stadium and many outside it is difficult.

ALSO READ - Lookman denies Mourinho a win as Leicester City and Roma share the spoils

Mourinho decided to shift attention to their next league game explaining the importance of a good result before the second leg.

He added, "Now I have to think, analyze and forget. I have to think about Bologna, finishing 5th or 6th is important for us. We want to have the security of playing Europe, we cannot wait to win the Conference or not.

"We have 5th place in our hands, I have to focus on Bologna. Quickly I say that Leicester exploits the depth, since the days of Ranieri, and now they do more game construction but have good people in depth.

Mourinho is ready to knock out Leicester City when they visit Roma
Mourinho is ready to knock out Leicester City when they visit Roma Pulse Nigeria

"Away from home they often lower themselves and take advantage of the depth, it will be necessary to play with more head than emotion: the emotion will be needed by the fans, we on the pitch will play with the head.

"It will be the 14th match of the Conference, if we win it will be final. Now let's think about Bologna which is important."

Lookman and his Leicester City teammates will travel to face Roma in the return leg scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Mourinho is ready to knock out Leicester City when they visit Roma

    'I don't smile' - Mourinho reacts as Ademola Lookman forces Leicester City's 1st European semi-final goal against Roma

  • Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Manchester United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw

    'Where will they be without him' - Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Manchester United against Chelsea

  • Barcelona stars enjoy barbeque at La Masia ahead of Mallorca clash

    Barcelona stars enjoy barbeque at La Masia ahead of Mallorca clash

Recommended articles

Nigeria's Dessers scores twice in 3-2 win as Feyenoord draws first blood

Nigeria's Dessers scores twice in 3-2 win as Feyenoord draws first blood

'I don't smile' - Mourinho reacts as Ademola Lookman forces Leicester City's 1st European semi-final goal against Roma

'I don't smile' - Mourinho reacts as Ademola Lookman forces Leicester City's 1st European semi-final goal against Roma

Frankfurt continue brilliant UEL run with first-leg win over West Ham

Frankfurt continue brilliant UEL run with first-leg win over West Ham

Lookman denies Mourinho a win as Leicester City and Roma share the spoils

Lookman denies Mourinho a win as Leicester City and Roma share the spoils

'Where will they be without him' - Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Manchester United against Chelsea

'Where will they be without him' - Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Manchester United against Chelsea

Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 games at Old Trafford we would never forget

Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 games at Old Trafford we would never forget

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

Lionel Messi scored a wonder goal as PSG are crowned Ligue 1 champions

Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash
WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed home Georgina and his baby girl after death of baby boy