Moses Simon Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Since signing for Nantes, Simon has played a crucial role for the club, helping them win the French Cup and also becoming the club's best player for 2022.

Moses Simon Profile

Full name: Moses Daddy-Ajala Simon

Birth date: July 12, 1995

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Jos, Nigeria

Age: 26 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: Nantes

Height: 5 ft 6'in

Marital status: Married

Salary: £29,000 per week

Net worth: £6.9 million

Instagram: @m_simon27

Twitter: @simon27moses

Moses Simon Career

Simon started his career at GBS academy - a football academy based in Jos. He was a starlet, and was linked to a number of clubs before signing a pre-contract agreement for Dutch club, Ajax.

While there, Simon made his debut in a pre-season game against De Graafschap in July 2013, and also scored the final goal in the 3-0 win. After pre-season, his services were not retained, and he moved to Slovakian side, AS Trencin.

After his spell in Slovakia, he moved to Belgian club, K.A.A Gent. He scored his first hat trick for the club in his third game of the season against Sporting Lokeren, and also won the player of the week.

His contribution was immense as he was important in ensuring the club won their first national championship title, and also providing an assist in the 2015 Belgian Super Cup.

Moses moved to Levante in 2018. However due to a lack of game time, he went on loan to Nantes, and the deal was made permanent. At Nantes, he was crucial to the club winning their first cup title in years in 2022.

Moses Simon Salary & Contract

Moses Simon's contract at Nantes ends in 2024, after he joined from Levante. He is one of the highest paid players at Nantes, earning an estimated £29,000 a week. He earns about £1.5 million a year.

Moses Simon Net Worth

Moses Simon has been one of the highest paid players where he has played since his Belgium days.

His net worth is estimated to be around £6.9 million, being the amount he has earned over the years.

There is however no verifiable news as to any properties or investments he has.

Moses Simon Wife/Girlfriend

Moses Simon is married. He got married to Ibukun Sarah Adenuga in 2016.

The couple are blessed with 2 children - with his second daughter born on April 30, 2020.

Moses Simon House & Cars

Currently there exists little to no verifiable information on houses, investments or properties he owns.

However, Simon is a philanthropist, giving back to the society, and was recognized by Friends of Peace Foundation. He also has his own academy, Simoiben FC.

Moses Simon FIFA 22/PES 22

On FIFA 22, Moses Simon has a rating of 77, and also has a potential of 78. Positionally, he can play LM, ST and LW.

His skill moves are 4/5 and his weak Foot also being 4/5. Work rate wise, he has a High/Medium rating and a value of £11.5 million.

His best attributes are his sprint speed (92), acceleration (91) and balance (92).

On PES 22, Moses has a rating of 78 and is positioned as a Left Winger, with an attacking average of 74 and dribbling average of 80.

Moses Simon Social Media

Moses Simon is on both Twitter and Instagram. His Twitter handle is @simon27moses.

His recent posts have been on Instagram and his Instagram handle is @m_simon27, mostly posting about his holiday.

Moses Simon Super Eagles Career

Moses Simon made 5 appearances for the U20 Nigerian team. However he got his first senior call-up from Daniel Amokachi, who was in interim charge of the Super Eagles in 2015.

He made his debut in March 2015 in a friendly game against Uganda. His first goal came in November of the same year, scoring in a 2-0 win against Niger.

Moses Simon could not make the final team for the 2018 World Cup due to injury. He has made 55 appearances for the national team, scoring 7 goals in that period.

At the 2019 Nations Cup, Simon played on the wing for Nigeria, and was vital when Nigeria won against South Africa, providing the assists for the winner.

Nigeria ended up third in the tournament. At the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Nantes winger was crucial in the match against Egypt, as Nigeria won the match.

Moses Simon Latest Transfer News

Moses Simon has been crucial for French Club, Nantes, ever since they made his move permanent in 2020.

In June 2022, Simon was linked to Brighton and Hove Albion of England, and has also been linked to the likes of Newcastle United.