Moses Simon celebrates 27th birthday with cake and wine [Photos]
Moses Daddy-Ajala Simon turns 27, celebrates with Cake, wine and apples.
The Nantes forward took to social media to share how he celebrated the special occasion.
Simon, who is still in the country, celebrates his birthday with his wife and mother of his children.
The Super Eagles star was all smiles wearing the training kit of the national football team as he posed for a picture.
Moses Simon turns 27
Despite being a key member of the Super Eagles and captain of the team in the 10-0 thrashing of minnows Sao Tome and Principe, Simon is just 27-years-old.
Along with the photos on his official Instagram account was a message to celebrate his wife for making the day special.
The message said, "I am speechless for your overwhelming love , prayers and birthday wishes sincerely.
"I am grateful,Special thanks to my Queen @princess_mide27 and Regview Restland Hotels Kaduna with a surprise birthday recognition.
"Thanks for the treat. God bless all those who took out time to wish me a happy birthday as well."
Simon recently posed with Golden Eaglets star 16-year-old Emmanuel Michael who won three Man of the Match Awards at the recently concluded 2022 West African Football Union (WAFU) U-17 tournament.
Simon is known to give back to the community and has an academy which has produced players such as Emmanuel for the national youth teams.
