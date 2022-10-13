UEL

Moses Simon caged as rampant Freiburg do the double over Nantes in the UEL

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Bundesliga scored six (6) goals and conceded none in 180 minutes against Nantes.

It was a helpless night for Moses Simon and his teammates at home.
It was a helpless night for Moses Simon and his teammates at home.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon and Nantes had another poor outing in the UEFA Europa League.

Read Also

Nantes lost for the second consecutive to German club Freiburg after a 4-0 defeat in Nantes, France, on Thursday night.

Super Eagles' Simon was on the pitch for 75 minutes but was expertly caged by the impressive Germans.

The 27-year-old failed to muster a shot while he was on the pitch, but created one chance and made one key pass before he was substituted.

Moses Simon didn't manage a single shot against Freiburg.
Moses Simon didn't manage a single shot against Freiburg. Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, Freiburg is through to the next round of the Europa League after an emphatic away win.

The Germans proved to be no match for their host following back-to-back wins.

Lukas Kubler, Michael Gregoritsch, Kevin Schade and Woo Yeong Jeong were the scorers on the night for the visitors.

Freiburg seals a place in the next round while Nantes are in danger of dropping to the Europa Conference League as they remain third on three points.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Victor Boniface scores twice, Vitinha a hat-trick in Union SG, Braga's 3-3 draw

VIDEO: Victor Boniface scores twice, Vitinha a hat-trick in Union SG, Braga's 3-3 draw

'They went out with red ears' - Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis

'They went out with red ears' - Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis

'Arsenal form go last or e go cast' - Reactions trail Gunners 11th Europa unbeaten run

'Arsenal form go last or e go cast' - Reactions trail Gunners 11th Europa unbeaten run

Chukwueze helps Villarreal maintain 100% record in slim Austria Wien win

Chukwueze helps Villarreal maintain 100% record in slim Austria Wien win

Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt,

Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt,

Moses Simon caged as rampant Freiburg do the double over Nantes in the UEL

Moses Simon caged as rampant Freiburg do the double over Nantes in the UEL

Trending

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

Mavin superstar reveals Old Trafford dream

'Why I didn't sign for Manchester United' - Crayon

Former England international midfielder Ashley Young.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why former Manchester United defender Ashley Young is trending