Super Eagles winger Moses Simon and Nantes had another poor outing in the UEFA Europa League.
Moses Simon caged as rampant Freiburg do the double over Nantes in the UEL
The Bundesliga scored six (6) goals and conceded none in 180 minutes against Nantes.
Nantes lost for the second consecutive to German club Freiburg after a 4-0 defeat in Nantes, France, on Thursday night.
Super Eagles' Simon was on the pitch for 75 minutes but was expertly caged by the impressive Germans.
The 27-year-old failed to muster a shot while he was on the pitch, but created one chance and made one key pass before he was substituted.
Freiburg maintain a 100% record to book a knockout ticket
Meanwhile, Freiburg is through to the next round of the Europa League after an emphatic away win.
The Germans proved to be no match for their host following back-to-back wins.
Lukas Kubler, Michael Gregoritsch, Kevin Schade and Woo Yeong Jeong were the scorers on the night for the visitors.
Freiburg seals a place in the next round while Nantes are in danger of dropping to the Europa Conference League as they remain third on three points.