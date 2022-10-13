Moses Simon caged as rampant Freiburg do the double over Nantes in the UEL

Nantes lost for the second consecutive to German club Freiburg after a 4-0 defeat in Nantes, France, on Thursday night.

Super Eagles' Simon was on the pitch for 75 minutes but was expertly caged by the impressive Germans.

The 27-year-old failed to muster a shot while he was on the pitch, but created one chance and made one key pass before he was substituted.

Pulse Nigeria

Freiburg maintain a 100% record to book a knockout ticket

Meanwhile, Freiburg is through to the next round of the Europa League after an emphatic away win.

The Germans proved to be no match for their host following back-to-back wins.

Lukas Kubler, Michael Gregoritsch, Kevin Schade and Woo Yeong Jeong were the scorers on the night for the visitors.