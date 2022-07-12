Moses Simon and wife celebrate Golden Eaglets star Michael Emmanuel [Photos]
16-year-old Michael Emmanuel gives thanks to Moses Simon in Kaduna, shows off 3 Man of the Match awards with Golden Eaglets
The 16-year-old Moses Simon was part of the Golden Eaglets team that defeated Burkina Faso to win the 2022 West African Football Union (WAFU) U-17 tournament.
At the WAFU U-17 tournament, Emmanuel was voted Man of the Match on three occasions.
Now back in Nigeria, Emmanuel was celebrated by Simon and his wife in Kaduna State.
ALSO READ: 'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso
Simon and Emmanuel
Emmanuel is a player with Simon's Simoiben football Academy in Kaduna.
Simoiben football Academy posted pictures on their official Instagram account to show Emmanuel meeting Simon.
Along with the photos was a message that said, "Winner of three Man of the match award at the WAFU U17 Michael Emmanuel was today received by the rest of his teammates at Simoiben Football club.
"The president Mrs Sarah Simon was also there. Well deserved guard of honor."
Back at the WAFU tournament, Simon revealed that Simon gave him the boot that he used to score against Ghana in the group stages.
Emmanuel is expected to return to action when the Golden Eaglets participate at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algeria.
More from category
-
Moses Simon and wife celebrate Golden Eaglets star Michael Emmanuel [Photos]
-
Super Falcons land in Casablanca, Ajibade and Ohale make Group Stage X1
-
Memphis Depay set to storm Nigeria soon