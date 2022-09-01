Esor Magic! There's no stopping this 20-year-old Nigerian at Slavia Prague

Esor was on target as Slavia Prague destroyed visitors FK Teplice 6-0 at the Arena on Wednesday night.

Stanislav Tecl was the hero of the game after scoring a brace while Esor scored the fifth goal of the day for the Czech side.

His goal came in the 64th minute of the game before he was substituted 12 minutes from time by Daniel Fila.

Pulse Nigeria

The goal was Esor's fourth of the season for Prague in just three (3) starts this season in the league.

He has also been involved in five (4 goals, 1 assist) goals in his last four games in all competitions for Prague.

Esor is a new signing at Slavia Prague, he joined the club in the 2021 winter window.

Prague win four in a row, go top of the table

Slavia Prague was comfortable on the night despite making eight (8) changes from the last win against Brno.

Pulse Nigeria

Tecl was the hero of the day after he scored two goals to inspire Prague to a comprehensive win at home.

Ondrej Lingr, Matej Jurasek, Taras Kacharaba and Lukas Provod were the other scorers for Slavia Prague on the night.