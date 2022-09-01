Esor Magic! There's no stopping this 20-year-old Nigerian at Slavia Prague

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Nigerian youngster is fast becoming a fan favourite at the Fortuna Arena.

Moses Esor has scored four (4) goals in five (5) matches this season for Prague.
Nigerian forward Moses Esor has become a sensation at new club Slavia Prague following another goalscoring performance for the Czech Republic champions.

Esor was on target as Slavia Prague destroyed visitors FK Teplice 6-0 at the Arena on Wednesday night.

Stanislav Tecl was the hero of the game after scoring a brace while Esor scored the fifth goal of the day for the Czech side.

His goal came in the 64th minute of the game before he was substituted 12 minutes from time by Daniel Fila.

Moses Usor celebrates his goal.
The goal was Esor's fourth of the season for Prague in just three (3) starts this season in the league.

He has also been involved in five (4 goals, 1 assist) goals in his last four games in all competitions for Prague.

Esor is a new signing at Slavia Prague, he joined the club in the 2021 winter window.

Slavia Prague was comfortable on the night despite making eight (8) changes from the last win against Brno.

Slavia Prague has scored 19 goals in its last four (4) games.
Tecl was the hero of the day after he scored two goals to inspire Prague to a comprehensive win at home.

Ondrej Lingr, Matej Jurasek, Taras Kacharaba and Lukas Provod were the other scorers for Slavia Prague on the night.

The win was the fourth consecutive one for Prague and takes them to the top of table on 15 points.

