U17WWC: Morocco begins debut World Cup with defeat to Brazil

Izuchukwu Akawor
The 2022 edition of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup is off the mark in India with Africa represented by three countries.

The young Atlas Lionesses of Morocco have finally made their debut in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

Morocco and Brazil faced off in the opening game in Group A, with the South Americans coming out with a narrow 1-0 win.

Ingrid Aparecida Jhonson was the heroine of the day for Brazil after she netted the decisive winner in the first half.

Morocco started well and had the first shot of the game, a ferocious effort that the Brazilian goalkeeper superbly parried to safety.

However, in the end, it was a dominant performance from the South Americans, who created enough chances to have added to the scoreline.

Brazil had attempted 17 shots in total but only managed to get just five of them on target in a profligate afternoon in Kalinga.

For the Moroccans, despite managing just one effort on target the whole game, they will take positives from the fact that they were able to hold the illustrious Brazilians to just a narrow defeat.

Brazil, who now lead the group on three points, will face the United States of America, USA, while Morocco takes on host country, India, on Friday.

