Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reportedly made a generous donation to a church in Egypt.

Liverpool forward Mohamed has made a generous donation in his hometown to help rebuild a church after a fire tragedy
Liverpool forward Mohamed has made a generous donation in his hometown to help rebuild a church after a fire tragedy

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, has reportedly donated a large amount of his own money to a church in his native.

The Egyptian attacker who is a Muslim has always been known for his philanthropy in his hometown and has once again offered a warming gesture through his latest donation.

Salah's donation is understood to have been made in order to help rebuild a church destroyed by a deadly fire in his native Egypt.

At least 41 people had been reported dead in Giza, Egypt which is across the Nile from the country's capital Cairo, after a fire broke out at the weekend.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah Imago
Cairo Coptic church fire, at the church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Giza
Cairo Coptic church fire, at the church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Giza IMAGO / PA Images

The tragedy struck as an estimated 1,000 Coptic Christian worshippers gathered for Mass at the Abu Sifin church on Sunday.

According to officials, the fire, was believed to have started by an electrical fault in an air conditioning unit which ended up blocking an exit and causing a stampede.

CNN had also reported that at least 18 children were among the dead.

Salah, who was born in Nagrig, in the north of Egypt, will now aid the rebuild of the church after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi offered his "sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims that have passed on to be with their Lord in one of his houses of worship" and ordered the armed forces to begin the rebuilding process.

Mohamed Salah has made an incredible donation to a church in his hometwon
Mohamed Salah has made an incredible donation to a church in his hometwon pulse senegal

According to Egyptian outlet OnTime Sports, Salah has donated three million Egyptian dollars, which equates to around £129,706, which equates to 65.6 million naira to the cause.

Fire Breaks Out Inside A Church People react during the funeral of victims, who died due to the fire that broke out at the Abu Sifin church
Fire Breaks Out Inside A Church People react during the funeral of victims, who died due to the fire that broke out at the Abu Sifin church IMAGO / News Images
Egyptians react during the funeral of victims, who died due to the fire that broke out at the Abu Sifin church Egyptians react during the funeral of victims, who died due to the fire that broke out at the Abu Sifin church
Egyptians react during the funeral of victims, who died due to the fire that broke out at the Abu Sifin church Egyptians react during the funeral of victims, who died due to the fire that broke out at the Abu Sifin church IMAGO / News Images
Fire Breaks Out Inside A Church People react during the funeral of victims, who died due to the fire that broke out at the Abu Sifin church
Fire Breaks Out Inside A Church People react during the funeral of victims, who died due to the fire that broke out at the Abu Sifin church IMAGO / News Images

The Sunday Times2022 charitable list rates the Liverpool talisman as the eighth most generous person in the UK.

The newspaper estimates that he has recently given away some £2.5million – equivalent to six percent of his estimated £41m wealth.

One of his most notable donations came in 2019, when he gave away £2.4m to the National Cancer Institute in Cairo after it was severely damaged by a car bomb.

Salah has also helped build a hospital, school, youth centre and ambulance unit in Nagrig, as well as providing five acres of land for a waste treatment plant, allowing residents to have a safe source of clean water.

Mohamed Salah who is one of the wealthiest African players on the planet is also famous for his charitable donations in UK and Egypt
Mohamed Salah who is one of the wealthiest African players on the planet is also famous for his charitable donations in UK and Egypt Mohamed Salah sur le terrain porte son maillot de foot égyptien Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Salah is estimated to have donated more than £400,000 to help his native.

Maher Shetia, the mayor of Nagrig, paid tribute to Salah’s generosity back in 2017 and was quoted to have praised Salah for his philanthrophy.

"Salah highlighted his small village on the international map,"

"He also built a charity and will build a school that costs millions. This is in addition to his donations to Basioun hospital with a complete ventilation room, incubations and an ambulance unit." Shetia said.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Danjuma charges Falconets to make it 3 wins from 3 games against Canada

    Danjuma charges Falconets to make it 3 wins from 3 games against Canada

  • Liverpool forward Mohamed has made a generous donation in his hometown to help rebuild a church after a fire tragedy

    Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

  • Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye

    Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye [Photos]

Recommended articles

Naomi Osaka crashes out of Cincinnati Open after first round

Naomi Osaka crashes out of Cincinnati Open after first round

Danjuma charges Falconets to make it 3 wins from 3 games against Canada

Danjuma charges Falconets to make it 3 wins from 3 games against Canada

Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins set to clash in the English Championship

Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins set to clash in the English Championship

Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

AC Milan want Nigeria's star but will have to pay ₦2.9b

AC Milan want Nigeria's star but will have to pay ₦2.9b

Lewis Hamilton celebrates time in Kenya with Pokot people [Photos]

Lewis Hamilton celebrates time in Kenya with Pokot people [Photos]

Trending

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets defeat France 1-0 in heavy rain