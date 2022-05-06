Mohamed Salah celebrates FWA award, bullish on Liverpool’s quadruple chances

The 29-year-old was voted as the FWA Player of the Year ahead of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham enforcer Declan Rice.

At the award ceremony, Salah was all smiles as he picked up the accolade.

Speaking after receiving the award, Salah thanked those who voted for him and gave an insight on what he expects from the rest of the season.

He said, “Thank you to all those who voted for me.”

"First of all, I want to thank everybody who was for me, of course journalists are a big part of the football family and hopefully we can win some more this season."

Asked if he sees himself as a Liverpool legend, Salah said, "I don't know, I don't think about it much. I just tried to to enjoy my football, enjoy my time in the club, help the team to win trophies that's the most important thing so yeah I don't.

Salah stated on Twitter after Real Madrid booked a place in the Champions League final that the two sides have a score to settle.

Asked to explain what he meant, Salah referred back to the 2018 final between the two sides.

He said, "Well I'm so excited. I'm sure the team as well our team is so excited about it. I said before the game I wanted to play Madrid in the final so we got them I'm sure it's going to be tough game they beat a lot of good teams so we just need to focus in in the game

Asked about Liverpool's title challenge with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Salah stated that his team needed to focus on the next game against Tottenham.

Salah said, "I think as i said we have to focus in on the premier league first we still have four games left uh you know city as well still have four games and we wish that they can drop points and we just need to focus on the spurs

Liverpool have already won the EFL Cup, are in contention in the Premier League and also in the final of the FA Cup and Champions League.

Salah gave his thoughts on if the quadruple dream is realistic. He said, "We will see if City draw points or not because they have a great team and a great manager. I'm sure they want to keep winning."

“First we have to finish our games in the Premier League and then we’ll see. We have four games left, City as well have four games left in which they can drop points. We just need to focus on the Spurs game and go from there.