'Wetin be this?' - Reactions as Ronaldo and Rashford debut Manchester United third kit

David Ben
Manchester United have officially launched their third kit of the season and here's how fans have reacted to their newest release.

Social media reactions as Manchester United released a historic third kit for the 2022/23 season

Manchester United in collaboration with official kit sponsor Adidas released their official third kit on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The colour 'green' is understood to have been familiar with the Manchester giants dating back to when the club was previously called Newton Heath.

Manchester United fans were often seen with green and yellow scarves, particularly during protests against the club's owners, as the colours reflect the roots of the historic club.

Adidas have decided for Man United's third kit to go seemingly between the colour green and yellow and have now produced a luminous green jersey.

The new kit was modelled by some of the club's biggest superstars including Cristiano Ronalod, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga, Aaron Wan Bissaka amongst others.

The 'Solar Slime'-coloured jersey is the first of its kind in the club's history and has now been met with mixed reactions from both United fans as well as rival fans on social media.

Following the release of the club's latest merchandise, fans have taken to social media to react.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter below:

