Mixed Reactions as Inter edge Cagliari to set up epic finale in Scudetto race
Inter Milan managed to edge past Cagliari on Sunday night, to remain just two points behind league leaders AC Milan, heading into the final game of the Serie A season
In a must-win game for the Nerazzuri , Simone Inzaghi could have easily handed derby rivals AC Milan the Scudetto should they have failed to win the encounter.
Matteo Darmian gave Inter the much needed 1-0 lead in the 25th minute - heading home a wonderful Ivan Perisic cross, after VAR had earlier ruled out an effort from Milan Skriniar in the early stages of the game.
Darmian's goal proved to be the difference at half time as Inter headed into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.
Second Half
The second-half saw the visitors then extend their lead, through the red-hot Lautaro Martinez, after the Argentine striker broke away and finished clinically to put Inter 2-0 up in the 51st minute.
However, Cagliari roared back into the game courtesy of a venomous strike from Charalampos Lykogiannis, to pull one back for the hosts with a hope of finding a way back into the game.
However, Inter soon found the back of the net once more as Lautaro Martinez sealed a crucial three points for the away side with a well-taken finish in the 84th minute, to grab his brace as he moved on to an impressive 21 Serie A goals for the season.
The result for Simone Inzaghi's side means the defending champions will take the Serie A title race into the final weekend after AC Milan defeated Atalanta on Sunday, while Cagliari remain in serious danger heading into the final round of games in the relegation zone.
Social Media Reactions
Following the result for Inter on Sunday night, here are some of the best reactio ns form social media:
