WHAT'S BUZZIN

Mixed Reactions as Inter edge Cagliari to set up epic finale in Scudetto race

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Inter Milan managed to edge past Cagliari on Sunday night, to remain just two points behind league leaders AC Milan, heading into the final game of the Serie A season

Social media reactions as Inter ensure Scudetto fate will be decided on final day of the season
Social media reactions as Inter ensure Scudetto fate will be decided on final day of the season

Inter Milan recorded a 3-1 victory away at Cagliari in the Serie A on Saturday night, May 15, 2022.

Recommended articles
Inter defeated Cagliari 3-1 in Serie A on Sunday night
Inter defeated Cagliari 3-1 in Serie A on Sunday night Imago

In a must-win game for the Nerazzuri , Simone Inzaghi could have easily handed derby rivals AC Milan the Scudetto should they have failed to win the encounter.

Matteo Darmian gave Inter the much needed 1-0 lead in the 25th minute - heading home a wonderful Ivan Perisic cross, after VAR had earlier ruled out an effort from Milan Skriniar in the early stages of the game.

Darmian's goal proved to be the difference at half time as Inter headed into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

Matteo Darmian opened the scoring for Inter against Cagliari
Matteo Darmian opened the scoring for Inter against Cagliari Imago

ALSO READ : Pioli admits love for his AC Milan side

Revealed: Kobe Bryant's role in AC Milan's win over Atalanta

Reactions as Inter Milan win Copa Italia title

The second-half saw the visitors then extend their lead, through the red-hot Lautaro Martinez, after the Argentine striker broke away and finished clinically to put Inter 2-0 up in the 51st minute.

However, Cagliari roared back into the game courtesy of a venomous strike from Charalampos Lykogiannis, to pull one back for the hosts with a hope of finding a way back into the game.

However, Inter soon found the back of the net once more as Lautaro Martinez sealed a crucial three points for the away side with a well-taken finish in the 84th minute, to grab his brace as he moved on to an impressive 21 Serie A goals for the season.

Lautaro Martinez scored a brace in Inter's 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A
Lautaro Martinez scored a brace in Inter's 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A Imago

The result for Simone Inzaghi's side means the defending champions will take the Serie A title race into the final weekend after AC Milan defeated Atalanta on Sunday, while Cagliari remain in serious danger heading into the final round of games in the relegation zone.

Following the result for Inter on Sunday night, here are some of the best reactio ns form social media:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Social media reactions as Inter ensure Scudetto fate will be decided on final day of the season

    Mixed Reactions as Inter edge Cagliari to set up epic finale in Scudetto race

  • Barcelona battle to 0-0 draw with Getafe

    Reactions as Barcelona secure 2nd place with draw against Getafe

  • Mahrez misses penalty as Manchester City draw against West Ham

    Reactions as Mahrez misses penalty for Manchester City to hand Liverpool title edge with draw against West Ham

Recommended articles

Mixed Reactions as Inter edge Cagliari to set up epic finale in Scudetto race

Mixed Reactions as Inter edge Cagliari to set up epic finale in Scudetto race

Chukuwueze fails to shine as Villarreal miss out on Europa League spot

Chukuwueze fails to shine as Villarreal miss out on Europa League spot

Rovers 'cast' Sporting Lagos, serve tech boys first breakfast at home - Reactions

Rovers 'cast' Sporting Lagos, serve tech boys first breakfast at home - Reactions

Real Madrid held at Cadiz as Eden Hazard marks return

Real Madrid held at Cadiz as Eden Hazard marks return

NPFL Review: Rivers United stumble in Owerri; MFM, Katsina United claim important wins

NPFL Review: Rivers United stumble in Owerri; MFM, Katsina United claim important wins

Reactions as Barcelona secure 2nd place with draw against Getafe

Reactions as Barcelona secure 2nd place with draw against Getafe

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Just beg Yaya Toure' - Reactions following Haaland's imminent Man City transfer

Social media reactions to Erling Haaland's imminent transfer to Manchester City
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style [Photos]

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style

Lyon defender axed from squad following dressing room farting galore

Marcelo was banished from Lyon for constantly farting in the dressing room
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Europa League loading' - Reactions as Kane and Son combine to give Tottenham 3-0 win against Arsenal

Reactions as Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 3-0