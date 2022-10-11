15-year-old Miracle Usani scores as Flamingos lose 1-2 to Germany

Nigeria's under-17 women's team known as the Flamingos recorded a 1-0 victory against Germany on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
After a flawless qualification campaign, the Flamingos finally began their campaign at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
Against the European champions, the team led by Head Coach Bankole Olowookere started well and were rewarded for their pressure.
Dah Zossu Alvine was brought down and Miracle Usani put the Flamingos in front from the resulting free kick in the 30th minute.
The Flamingos made two changes at the halftime break and while settling into their positions Germany found the equalizer from the corner kick through Hamburg forward Svea Stold.
In the 61st minute, Mara Alber finished a counter-attacking move to put Germany in front at scored the second at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao.
The Flamingos would spend the rest of the game in search of an equalizer and European champions Germany held on to claim all three points.
The Flamingos will now aim to bounce back in their second group game against New Zealand on Friday, October 14, 2022.