SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi celebrates retirement in South Korea.

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Mikel Obi celebrated Nigeria's Independence day in South Korea.

Read Also

The 35-year-old Obi announced his retirement from international football a few weeks ago.

Following his retirement, Obi traveled to South Korea far north Asia beginning life after football.

Obi announced that he was invited by The Ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ali Mohammed Magashi for the independence celebrations.

Mikel Obi was the second best player at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup
Mikel Obi was the second best player at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup Imago

The former Chelsea midfielder Obi was also invited to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of our Diplomatic Relations with the Republic of Korea

Obi explained how his trip to South Korea went by posting a video on his official social media handles.

Along with the video from Obi was a message that said, "This has been a very productive visit for me, the people of South Korea have been nothing but good to me, the love is really overwhelming and I do not take it for granted.

Mikel Obi is regarded as one of the best football exports from Nigeria with his achievements in Europe.
Mikel Obi is regarded as one of the best football exports from Nigeria with his achievements in Europe. Pulse Nigeria

"A very special thank you to His Excellency Ali Mohammed Magashi for inviting me to be a part of this celebration. #proudlynigerian."

Obi is regarded as one of the best football exports from Nigeria with his achievements in Europe.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Umar Sadiq's replacement Toure finally scores in Almeria's first win since August

Umar Sadiq's replacement Toure finally scores in Almeria's first win since August

Samuel Chukwueze picks Barcelona star as best midfielder in the world

Samuel Chukwueze picks Barcelona star as best midfielder in the world

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Max Verstappen returns to pole ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen returns to pole ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Odemwingie's weird behaviour continues as he uses a picture of Mourinho to prove a point about God

Odemwingie's weird behaviour continues as he uses a picture of Mourinho to prove a point about God

Bet9ja Odds, Betting Tips & Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Bet9ja Odds, Betting Tips & Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Trending

Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds
UFC Vegas Fight Night

VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro
UCL

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro