Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

The 35-year-old Obi announced his retirement from international football a few weeks ago.

Following his retirement, Obi traveled to South Korea far north Asia beginning life after football.

Obi announced that he was invited by The Ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ali Mohammed Magashi for the independence celebrations.

The former Chelsea midfielder Obi was also invited to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of our Diplomatic Relations with the Republic of Korea

Obi on South Korea

Obi explained how his trip to South Korea went by posting a video on his official social media handles.

Along with the video from Obi was a message that said, "This has been a very productive visit for me, the people of South Korea have been nothing but good to me, the love is really overwhelming and I do not take it for granted.

"A very special thank you to His Excellency Ali Mohammed Magashi for inviting me to be a part of this celebration. #proudlynigerian."