FORMULA ONE

Race director fired for manipulating controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Michael Masi has been removed as F1 race director after FIA investigation.

Michael Masi has been removed from his role as race director following the controversy surrounding the Abu Dhabi Grand prix
Michael Masi has been removed from his role as race director following the controversy surrounding the Abu Dhabi Grand prix

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has announced Michael Masi has been removed as Formula 1 race director as part of a necessary restructure following last year’s Abu Dhabi controversy.

Recommended articles

Sir Lewis Hamilton was left "disillusioned" with the sport following the events which unfolded at Abu Dhabi which saw the legendary driver robbed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Max verstappen and the rest of the Red Bull team after winning the Formula 1 World Championship
Max verstappen and the rest of the Red Bull team after winning the Formula 1 World Championship ANP

Reports and rumors then emerged that Hamilton would not commit to an F1 return this season until the whole drama surrounding the end of season race was handled. It was largely believed that the Red Bull racing team influenced the way the safety car was used in order to get a victory for Verstappen.

The FIA's decision to remove Masi from his role is a clear admission that there were irregularities in the race.

Masi will be replaced by WEC race director Eduardo Freitas and former DTM man Niels Wittich, who was already announced as Masi’s deputy for the season.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Michael Masi has been removed from his role as race director following the controversy surrounding the Abu Dhabi Grand prix

    Race director fired for manipulating controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • Quavo vs Tiffany Haddish

    Quavo set to go up against Tiffany Haddish at the Celebrity game

  • Leicester City have announced plans to unveil a statue dedicated to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

    Leicester City to honour late club Chairman with statue

Recommended articles

Race director fired for manipulating controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Race director fired for manipulating controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sergio Aguero gives furious reply to Lionel Messi critics

Sergio Aguero gives furious reply to Lionel Messi critics

Denver Broncos poach Nigerian defensive coach from Super Bowl winners

Denver Broncos poach Nigerian defensive coach from Super Bowl winners

Zaidu Sanusi underwhelms in Porto's come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Lazio

Zaidu Sanusi underwhelms in Porto's come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Lazio

Ighalo nets brace in resounding victory against former side

Ighalo nets brace in resounding victory against former side

New Super Eagles star Lookman, Ndidi put on show to help Leicester thrash Randers

New Super Eagles star Lookman, Ndidi put on show to help Leicester thrash Randers

Trending

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Israel Adesanya is set to face Whittaker for the first time

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER EAGLES

'World Cup qualification is non-negotiable' - NFF President Pinnick BOASTS after meeting Leicester City and Watford stars

The Super Eagles are not just going to the world cup to have fun

Barcelona goal poacher Asisat Oshoala leads 24 Super Falcons to camp for AWCON qualifier against Ivory Coast

The Super Falcons are ready for battle against Ivory Coast

'I always root for my people'- Adesanya backs Anthony Joshua to defeat Usyk in rematch

Joshua has the backing of Adesanya

Rapper, fashionista, with love from Ghana - 9 things you should know about Barcelona's no.9 Depay

Barcelona foward Memphis Depay marks his 28th birthday today

How Moses Simon, Iheanacho, and other Super Eagles stars celebrated Valentine's Day [Photos]

Nigerian football stars celebrated Valentine Day

Oshoala and Ajibade to get 'REVENGE' for Super Falcons against Ivory Coast

Oshoala and Ajibade have to deliver for the Super Falcons