Race director fired for manipulating controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sir Lewis Hamilton was left "disillusioned" with the sport following the events which unfolded at Abu Dhabi which saw the legendary driver robbed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

ANP

Reports and rumors then emerged that Hamilton would not commit to an F1 return this season until the whole drama surrounding the end of season race was handled. It was largely believed that the Red Bull racing team influenced the way the safety car was used in order to get a victory for Verstappen.

The FIA's decision to remove Masi from his role is a clear admission that there were irregularities in the race.