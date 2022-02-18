FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has announced Michael Masi has been removed as Formula 1 race director as part of a necessary restructure following last year’s Abu Dhabi controversy.
Race director fired for manipulating controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Michael Masi has been removed as F1 race director after FIA investigation.
Sir Lewis Hamilton was left "disillusioned" with the sport following the events which unfolded at Abu Dhabi which saw the legendary driver robbed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Reports and rumors then emerged that Hamilton would not commit to an F1 return this season until the whole drama surrounding the end of season race was handled. It was largely believed that the Red Bull racing team influenced the way the safety car was used in order to get a victory for Verstappen.
The FIA's decision to remove Masi from his role is a clear admission that there were irregularities in the race.
Masi will be replaced by WEC race director Eduardo Freitas and former DTM man Niels Wittich, who was already announced as Masi’s deputy for the season.
