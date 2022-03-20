Monaco recorded a 3-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a French Ligue 1 fixture played on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
'Messi will never be the problem' - Reactions as Monaco thrash PSG 3-0
The most useless expensive team on earth - PSG fans were not happy that Pochettino could not defeat Monaco even without Messi.
Wissam Ben Yedder scored in the 25th minute to give Monaco a lead going to the halftime break.
Kevin Volland scored Monaco's second in the 68th minute and Ben Yedder completed the rout when he converted a penalty in the 84th minute.
It was a much-needed win for Monaco in their quest for Champions League football next season.
PSG on the other hand have now lost three of their last five games.
The loss for PSG dominated the trends on Twitter as fans faulted Mauricio Pochettino's tactical ability being unable to get the best of a talented group of players.
Lionel Messi also rose to the top of the trends. The Argentine maestro was unavailable as PSG were humbled by Monaco.
Messi was heavily criticized by the press for his work rate suggesting that he may be a problem in the team which cost them a place in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Messi was unavailable against Monaco and his absence in the defeat was highlighted by the fans while Pochettino was bombarded with criticism for the loss.
See reactions below
