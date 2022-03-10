'Messi ruined that team' - Ronaldo fans descend on former Barcelona star after Real Madrid knock out PSG

Real Madrid recorded a 3-1 second leg round of 16 victory against PSG at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.

PSG arrived in Madrid with a goal advantage but a second-half meltdown led to a hattrick by Karim Benzema.

The defeat by PSG had consequences on social media as PSG star player Lionel Messi suffered heavy criticism.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made some costly errors which greatly to their own downfall.

Speaking after the game on BT Sport, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand pointed out who was to blame.

He said, “This is a joke, for a team of this experience.

“10 and a half seconds from kick-off. Marquinhos, I love as a centre half, he is one of the players who normally you wouldn’t aim any criticism at for the way he defends.

“But [he needs to] launch it out of the stadium! Give away a corner even. It is unbelievable.”

Despite the clear and obvious mistake by the PSG goalkeeper which gave Real Madrid momentum fans chose to blame former Barcelona star Messi for the loss.

The fans started off by saying Messi joined PSG for the sole purpose of leading them to the Champions League title but lost in the round of 16.

The conversation became more intense as fans of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo launched an attack on Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi are rivals that have dominated the world of football for several years.

Fans of both stars argue their case to be the Greatest of All time (GOAT). After PSG were knocked out, fans of Ronaldo took to Twitter to mock the Argentine for another Messi disappointing exit in the competition.

Back in 2016, Messi lost to Atletico Madrid, in 2017 to Juventus, in 2018 to Roma, in 2019 to Liverpool, in 2020 to Bayern Munich, in 2021 to PSG, and now in 2022 to Real Madrid.

Here are the fan reactions to yet another Messi exit from the Champions League.

