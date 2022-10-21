LIGUE 1

Messi and Mbappe combine as PSG beat Ajaccio

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

2 goals for Mbappe, 1 for Messi as PSG beat Ajaccio 3-0.

Messi and Mbappe combine as PSG beat Ajaccio
Messi and Mbappe combine as PSG beat Ajaccio

Paris Saint-Germain recorded a 3-0 victory against Ajaccio in a French Ligue 1 fixture played on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Read Also

Kylian Mbappe converted a ball through to him by Lionel Messi in the 24th minute to open the scoring.

PSG went to the halftime break with a 1-0 advantage. It was not until the 78th minute that PSG would score their second of the game when Messi was assisted by Mbappe.

Messi grabbed his second assist of the game providing PSG's third converted by Mbappe in the 82nd minute.

PSG take on Maccabi Haifa next in the Champions League
PSG take on Maccabi Haifa next in the Champions League Pulse Nigeria

It was a huge result for PSG after struggling over the last few weeks.

The goal scored by Messi against Ajaccio dominated the trends on social media after the game.

"A goal that started with Messi, continued with Messi, and finished by Messi. Leo Messi is timeless," the match commentator said.

Messi now has six goals and nine assists in the French Ligue 1 this season already surpassing his tally for the last campaign.

Thomas Mangani a midfielder for Ajaccio described Messi as the best ever after his striker in the game.

He said, “What we witnessed today from Messi is unbelievable. When you see him play, he is the best in the world by miles.

"The fact he is performing like this at his age shows why he is the greatest to play this sport.”

The victory means that PSG are still on top in France ahead of their next Champions League fixture against Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Messi and Mbappe combine as PSG beat Ajaccio

    Messi and Mbappe combine as PSG beat Ajaccio

  • Why Cadiz are promoting Nigeria

    Clout Chasing: Agba baller by Barcelona and Cadiz promoting Nigerian jersey

  • Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

    Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

Recommended articles

Sanusi unable to help Porto as Benfica grab away win to extend league lead

Sanusi unable to help Porto as Benfica grab away win to extend league lead

Messi and Mbappe combine as PSG beat Ajaccio

Messi and Mbappe combine as PSG beat Ajaccio

Big decision: Spalletti to drop either Osimhen or Raspadori against Mourinho's Roma

Big decision: Spalletti to drop either Osimhen or Raspadori against Mourinho's Roma

Osimhen NOT to score and other sure bets to stake in Roma v Napoli

Osimhen NOT to score and other sure bets to stake in Roma v Napoli

Leeds snub (should be) the final straw for Iheanacho at Leicester

Leeds snub (should be) the final straw for Iheanacho at Leicester

From goalkeeper to forward, here are 5 great options to buy before FPL's GW 13 deadline

From goalkeeper to forward, here are 5 great options to buy before FPL's GW 13 deadline

Clout Chasing: Agba baller by Barcelona and Cadiz promoting Nigerian jersey

Clout Chasing: Agba baller by Barcelona and Cadiz promoting Nigerian jersey

Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

Flamingos beat USA 4-3 on penalties, advance to semifinal for the 1st time

I understand why fans vandalised Abuja Stadium - Emmanuel Dennis on World Cup heartbreak

I understand why fans vandalised Abuja Stadium - Emmanuel Dennis on World Cup heartbreak

Trending

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Perea and Sanchez during the game. Photo credit: Bild

31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match