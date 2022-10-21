Messi and Mbappe combine as PSG beat Ajaccio

Kylian Mbappe converted a ball through to him by Lionel Messi in the 24th minute to open the scoring.

PSG went to the halftime break with a 1-0 advantage. It was not until the 78th minute that PSG would score their second of the game when Messi was assisted by Mbappe.

Messi grabbed his second assist of the game providing PSG's third converted by Mbappe in the 82nd minute.

Pulse Nigeria

It was a huge result for PSG after struggling over the last few weeks.

Messi's goal trends

The goal scored by Messi against Ajaccio dominated the trends on social media after the game.

"A goal that started with Messi, continued with Messi, and finished by Messi. Leo Messi is timeless," the match commentator said.

Messi now has six goals and nine assists in the French Ligue 1 this season already surpassing his tally for the last campaign.

Thomas Mangani a midfielder for Ajaccio described Messi as the best ever after his striker in the game.

He said, “What we witnessed today from Messi is unbelievable. When you see him play, he is the best in the world by miles.

"The fact he is performing like this at his age shows why he is the greatest to play this sport.”