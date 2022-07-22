'Mental problem' - Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons, plays with CAF Women's legends [Video]

The Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a 5-4 loss to the host country in the semi final stage of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Super Falcons nine time African champions were tipped to win their 10th title in Morocco.

With the semifinal loss, the Super Falcons will now have to battle the Copper Queens of Zambia for the bronze medal.

Pulse Nigeria

Akide on Super Falcons

Akide was part of the football legends that took part in a charity game on Thursday 21 July at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

The legend game was shortly before the 2022 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Awards,

After her participation at the game, Akide the 2001 Africa Women’s Best Player explained what stopped the Super Falcons against Morocco.

Speaking about the performance she said, “If I say I'm not disappointed then I'm lying.

Pulse Nigeria

"Some people don't know what the players are going through inside and out; it's not just the field play.

"That's the mental problem. If something is not right in the camp it shows on the field. We are trying to build chemistry in the field and it is not supposed to be so.

Akide called out the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as well as the head coach Randy Waldrum.

She said, "Chemistry is not there, in a big tournament like this is not where you are trying to build chemistry you should have done that like six months ago.

"You should know who your subs are when your team is down, you cannot let them go like that.

Pulse Nigeria

"You need to help them, they need you, they are two men down, the coach has to do his job, that is why coaches are being paid and are there.

“The problem is everybody, I just pray they get their feet back.”