Memphis Depay gifts Davido Barcelona jersey [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Depay teams up with Davido at concert in the USA.

Barcelona star Memphis Depay teamed up with Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The meeting between the two superstars happened in the United States of America (USA).

Davido left Nigeria for the We Rise By Lifting Others tour in the USA.

Depay on the other hand touched down in Ghana for vacation but has now moved to the USA.

ALSO READ - Xavi gives excuse for Barcelona losing 3 straight games at Camp Nou

Barcelona stars enjoy barbeque at La Masia ahead of Mallorca clash

Depay shines as Ansu Fati returns for Barcelona in victory against Mallorca

The Netherlands forward in the USA was able to connect with Davido on tour.

Videos of the two teaming up in the USA went viral with their superstar status and social media reach.

Upon meeting, Depay presented Davido as Barcelona jersey just like he did to the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Davido with his status teams up with several football stars while Depay makes music off the football pitch.

Asides exchanging a Barcelona jersey in Los Angeles, Depay and Davido talked about their endorsements.

Davido is signed to international sports brand Puma and so is Depay.

