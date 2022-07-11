Memphis Depay set to storm Nigeria soon

David Ben
The Barcelona star was in Ghana for the summer break and has also revealed his plans to visit Naija.

Barcelona's Memphis Depay has revealed plans to visit Nigeria
Barcelona's Memphis Depay has revealed plans to visit Nigeria

Memphis Depay stayed true to his African roots following the summer break after a difficult campaign with Barcelona.

The Catalan side finished second - 12 points behind eventual champions and eternal rivals Real Madrid in La Liga last season under new boss Xavi.

Depay who kicked off the campaign brightly eventually saw his season slow down due to injuries and fitness.

However, he still manage to find the back of the net 12 times in 20 starts for the Blaugrana outfit.

Barcelona striker Memphis Depay
Barcelona striker Memphis Depay Imago

Barcelona star jams to Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon'

Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona Jersey

Following the conclusion of the season, the 28-year-old Netherland international flew back to Ghana for the holidays.

The forward was given a warm welcome when he arrived and also spent his time playing football with kids on the street.

Depay was born in the small South Holland village of Moordrecht to a Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay, and a Dutch mother, Cora Schensema and has since made public his love for his fatherland even though he chose to represent the country where he grew up at the International level of his career.

The Barcelona star has also revealed that he has plans to visit Ghana's local rivals - Nigeria as well.

Memphis Depay revealed he will visit Nigeria soon via his Instagram live
Memphis Depay revealed he will visit Nigeria soon via his Instagram live MemphisDepay/Instagram

Speaking on his Instagram live on Friday, July 8, the Dutch superstar spoke about his love for Ghana and Africa as well.

He also made a huge shout-out to Nigerian music superstar Davido whom he had linked up with in Los Angeles, USA, last month before confirming he would definitely be visiting Nigeria soon.

Depay and Davido are both famous superstars who are brand ambassadors for global sportswear brand PUMA and the pair have in recent times showed off their bromance on social media with fans continually teasing a possible music collaboration between the football and music superstars.

Memphis Depay gifted Davido a Barcelona jersey last month
Memphis Depay gifted Davido a Barcelona jersey last month Pulse Nigeria

Depay himself is a pretty decent singer, songwriter and rapper and already released an album in 2020 titled Heavy Stepper.

Considering his experience and versatility, Depay is valued highly by Barca manager Xavi Hernandez but his future has now become a subject of speculation

Ousmane Dembele is on the verge of resigning for the Blaugrana while Leeds United star Raphinha is closing in a move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona star Memphis Depay
Barcelona star Memphis Depay Imago

Their arrivals could render Depay surplus to requirements as he would potentially be behind the incoming pair pending the arrival of yet another transfer target, Robert Lewandowski, in the pecking order.

And with Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also available as options for Xavi, Depay could also find himself reduced to a bit-part role, leading to the possibility of him leaving Camp Nou.

The Dutchman has continually stated his desire to remain at the club regardless, but reports in Spain continue to link him with a possible exit from the club this summer.

