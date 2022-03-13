Meet the Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid of Nigerian Football

It is why almost the whole country was awake to watch Burna Boy win the Global Music Album of the year at the Grammys for his Twice as Tall album after missing out the previous year for African Giant.

Those differences were also put aside when Essence- a Wizkid song featuring Tems, became the first Nigerian song to crack the US Billboard hot 100, peaking at number nine on the charts.

It was a proud moment, and Nigerians duly celebrated the achievement. Just as music has the power to bring Nigerians together, sports, especially football, also unite people.

In fact, football is more powerful. While fans of these music superstars sometimes clash on social media, there is no such rivalry when the Super Eagles [Nigeria men's national team] play because everyone wants the country to win.

The Super Eagles command the attention of almost everyone when they play an important match.

Roads are always free when the three-time African champions play, while many streets are silent like a graveyard except when the fans celebrate a goal.

This shows the power football has over the people of Nigeria. Football and music have always been intertwined in Nigeria as they both served as entertainment.

The stars in the two industries also have a good relationship. Recently, William Troost-Ekong and Wilfred Ndidi attended Davido's O2 concert in London while Wizkid also modelled in Nigeria's jersey ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Music is arguably Nigeria's biggest export. While many people have played a part in the growth, the three kingpins or the faces of modern-day afro-beats are Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.

And having established the relationship and power that music and sports have in the country, we take a look at the Super Eagles stars, who are the Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy of Nigerian football.

Osimhen: Wizkid

This is a selection that picks itself. Osimhen is literally called 'Starboy', which is also the nickname of Wizkid.

Also, they are the biggest star in their respective industry. Wizkid is seen as the current king of afro-beats and the biggest Nigerian musician currently.

Osimhen is also the golden boy of Nigerian football and the most expensive African player after joining Napoli from Lille for €81.3m.

Talent and popularity are not the only things they have in common, they also have a similar fashion lifestyle. They are both known for their flashy fashion style.

Ndidi: Burna Boy

While Osimhen may be the face of the Super Eagles, Ndidi is arguably the best player in the squad.

The same can also apply to the music industry. It could be argued that Burna Boy is the best artist even though Wizkid is the biggest Nigerian musician right now.

Both Ndidi and Burna Boy are known for their consistency in their respective fields. It is hard to find a bad song from Burna, while Ndidi rarely has a bad game for Nigeria and Leicester City.

The 25-year-old is a key player in the Super Eagles and Foxes squad and one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Although Osimhen may be the most popular player in the Nigerian squad, Ndidi is the only player close to a world-class level.

Burna has also grown his reputation through his music as a world superstar, which is why he is set to be the first Nigerian to headline a show at the Madison Square Garden.

Alex Iwobi: Davido

Davido may not be as talented as Wizkid and Burna, but you cannot fault his work ethic and passion.

It is also the same for Iwobi, who is not better than Osimhen and Ndidi but always passionate and dedicated to Nigeria's cause.

There was a time, though, when Iwobi was the 'Starboy' of Nigerian football. However, what makes both Davido and Iwobi similar is how they have dealt with criticism even when undeserved.

Davido has always been criticised for his wealthy background, with many claiming his success is due to his rich father, which is not valid.

Iwobi has also received similar criticism due to his connection with former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

However, they have not allowed the criticism to weigh them down and have always been passionate about representing the country well.