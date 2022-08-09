Nigeria's 12 Golden Women from the Commonwealth Games led by Amusan, Ese

Izuchukwu Akawor
Athletics delivered the most Gold medals with four (4), three (3) in Wrestling, two (2) each from Para Athletics and Weightlifting and another from Para Powerlifting.

The golden women from Commonwealth Games.
The golden women from Commonwealth Games.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be remembered for as the best from a Nigerian point of view.

Nigeria won a record 12 gold medals at the Games with women responsible for all the medals in five (5) different sports.

The historic outing was inspired by the record-breaking duo of world champion Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume in Athletics.

Here is a breakdown of all the 12 Commonwealth Games golden women and their respective disciplines from Birmingham.

Fondly called Tobi express by her fans and followers, Tobi Amusan has become not just the new face of Nigerian athletics but also the lady who doesn't know how to lose.

Tobi Amusan in a 'Buga' pose after winning gold (Getty Images)
Tobi Amusan in a 'Buga' pose after winning gold (Getty Images)

The world champion and record holder was no match for her peers after winning it all in Birmingham, from the heats to the final where she obliterated the game's record en route to defending her title from 2018.

Ese Brume went to the Commonwealth Games with a reputation of being a serial medalist and true to form, she didn't fail.

Ese Brume is a golden woman.
Ese Brume is a golden woman.

As her compatriot and friend, Amusan, she leapt to gold and glory in the long jump after taking and making the Games record hers twice.

Her win saw her become the Commonwealth Games champion for the first time since she claimed Gold back in 2014 and it was a special one this time as it was won on the last day to seal the most successful Commonwealth Games outing ever for Nigeria.

Nigeria's relay team in the 4 x 100m ended the long wait for a gold medal in this event and it came with World Champion Tobi Amusan, leading the team.

The Nigerian 4x100m stars.
The Nigerian 4x100m stars.

The quintet became the first Nigerian women to win Gold in the 4 x 100m at the Commonwealth Games since Nigeria last won the event in 1994.

In a typical manner, the women did it in a record-breaking time after they coasted home in an African record of 42.10secs.

Njideka Iyiazi was another record breaker for Nigeria at the just concluded Commonwealth Games.

Eucharia Iyiazi
Eucharia Iyiazi

Iyiazi emerged as the latest champion in the shot put F55-57 category after taking Gold with a new Games record of 10.03m.

The talented shot putter is also a two-time Paralympic champion and world record holder.

For Goodness Nwachukwu, she didn't just win a Gold medal but did so smashing world records.

Goodness Nwachukwu
Goodness Nwachukwu

Nwachukwu broke the world record with her first throw in the F42-44/61-64, a distance of 34.84m.

The Para Athlete was so good that each of her four attempts was a world record before she settled for a remarkable 36.56m.

Chioma Onyekwere got things to a brilliant and beautiful start in Athletics when snatched the Gold medal in Discuss early last week.

Chioma Onyekwere
Chioma Onyekwere

Onyekwere didn't break any Games or World records but she threw a season best of 61.70m to become champion ahead of her compatriot Obiageri Amaechi.

She becomes the first Nigerian woman to win a Commonwealth Games Gold medal in the Discus Throw event. She is also the reigning African champion.

A superhuman Alice Folashade became at the Commonwealth Games where she smashed everything smash-able.

The Superhuman, Alice Folashade Oluwafemiayo.
The Superhuman, Alice Folashade Oluwafemiayo.

Folashade won the Gold medal with a new Commonwealth Games and World Records to top her performance.

Oluwafemiayo already secured gold with lifts of 130kg and 150kg, but she wasn't satisfied yet and followed up with an excellent 155kg to score 123.4 points.

