Nigeria's 12 Golden Women from the Commonwealth Games led by Amusan, Ese

Nigeria won a record 12 gold medals at the Games with women responsible for all the medals in five (5) different sports.

The historic outing was inspired by the record-breaking duo of world champion Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume in Athletics.

Here is a breakdown of all the 12 Commonwealth Games golden women and their respective disciplines from Birmingham.

Tobi Amusan, 100m hurdles champion

Fondly called Tobi express by her fans and followers, Tobi Amusan has become not just the new face of Nigerian athletics but also the lady who doesn't know how to lose.

The world champion and record holder was no match for her peers after winning it all in Birmingham, from the heats to the final where she obliterated the game's record en route to defending her title from 2018.

Ese Brume, Long jump champion

Ese Brume went to the Commonwealth Games with a reputation of being a serial medalist and true to form, she didn't fail.

As her compatriot and friend, Amusan, she leapt to gold and glory in the long jump after taking and making the Games record hers twice.

Her win saw her become the Commonwealth Games champion for the first time since she claimed Gold back in 2014 and it was a special one this time as it was won on the last day to seal the most successful Commonwealth Games outing ever for Nigeria.

Tobi Amusan, Joy Chinenye Udo-Gabriel, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, & Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, 4x100m champions

Nigeria's relay team in the 4 x 100m ended the long wait for a gold medal in this event and it came with World Champion Tobi Amusan, leading the team.

The quintet became the first Nigerian women to win Gold in the 4 x 100m at the Commonwealth Games since Nigeria last won the event in 1994.

In a typical manner, the women did it in a record-breaking time after they coasted home in an African record of 42.10secs.

Eucharia Njideka Iyiazi, Women's F55-57 Shotput champion

Njideka Iyiazi was another record breaker for Nigeria at the just concluded Commonwealth Games.

Iyiazi emerged as the latest champion in the shot put F55-57 category after taking Gold with a new Games record of 10.03m.

The talented shot putter is also a two-time Paralympic champion and world record holder.

Goodness Chiemerie Nwachukwu, Discuss Champion

For Goodness Nwachukwu, she didn't just win a Gold medal but did so smashing world records.

Nwachukwu broke the world record with her first throw in the F42-44/61-64, a distance of 34.84m.

The Para Athlete was so good that each of her four attempts was a world record before she settled for a remarkable 36.56m.

Chioma Onyekwere, Discuss Throw champion

Chioma Onyekwere got things to a brilliant and beautiful start in Athletics when snatched the Gold medal in Discuss early last week.

Onyekwere didn't break any Games or World records but she threw a season best of 61.70m to become champion ahead of her compatriot Obiageri Amaechi.

She becomes the first Nigerian woman to win a Commonwealth Games Gold medal in the Discus Throw event. She is also the reigning African champion.

Alice Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Para Powerlifting champion

A superhuman Alice Folashade became at the Commonwealth Games where she smashed everything smash-able.

Folashade won the Gold medal with a new Commonwealth Games and World Records to top her performance.