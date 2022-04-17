'Mbappe, Neymar saving brother Messi again' - Reactions as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

2 disallowed goals and 1 Messi was unlucky again in another ''big game' as Mbappe and Neymar delivered for PSG.

Mbappe and Neymar score, Messi struggles as as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique
Mbappe and Neymar score, Messi struggles as as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique

It was first against second as Paris Saint-Germain battled against Marseille in a French Ligue 1 fixture played on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Recommended articles

PSG recorded a 2-1 victory against rivals Marseille in Le Classique played at the Parc des Princes.

PSG went in front through Neymar as early as the 12 minute. However, Duje Caleta-Car tapped home the equalizer for Marseille in the 37th minute after a mistake by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Mbappe and Neymar score, Messi struggles as as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique
Mbappe and Neymar score, Messi struggles as as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique Pulse Nigeria

Kylian Mbappe restored PSG's lead when he converted a penalty in the 45th minute as they went to the halftime break with the advantage.

PSG created little in the second half as they held on for a crucial three points in the title race.

It was yet another big game that Argentine maestro Lionel Messi did not score for PSG.

Reactions as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique
Reactions as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique Pulse Nigeria

Messi has struggled to deliver since he joined PSG from Barcelona last year.

The 34-year-old has been criticized for disappearing in big games such as their elimination fixture against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

This was the biggest game in Ligue 1 this season and PSG fans were disappointed Messi could not do well against their rivals.

Mbappe and Neymar score, Messi struggles as as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique
Mbappe and Neymar score, Messi struggles as as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique Pulse Nigeria

PSG fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with Messi especially after his rival Cristiano Ronaldo scored all three goals as Manchester United defeated Norwich in a Premier League fixture.

Messi had two goals and one assist disallowed as he continues to struggle in French football.

See reactions to Messi's performance against Marseille below

Reactions to Messi's performance as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique
Reactions to Messi's performance as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Messi's performance as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique
Reactions to Messi's performance as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Messi's performance as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique
Reactions to Messi's performance as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Mbappe and Neymar score, Messi struggles as as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique

    'Mbappe, Neymar saving brother Messi again' - Reactions as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique

  • Social media reactions to Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday

    'All he does is give thumbs up' - Reactions as Chelsea fans shade Lukaku despite win over Crystal Palace

  • Okocha, Adebayor star as Africa legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Credit - Yusuf Mafin Sherif/Wesley}

    Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]

Recommended articles

Real Madrid roar back to life to defeat Sevilla in exciting five goal thriller

Real Madrid roar back to life to defeat Sevilla in exciting five goal thriller

'Mbappe, Neymar saving brother Messi again' - Reactions as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique

'Mbappe, Neymar saving brother Messi again' - Reactions as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique

'All he does is give thumbs up' - Reactions as Chelsea fans shade Lukaku despite win over Crystal Palace

'All he does is give thumbs up' - Reactions as Chelsea fans shade Lukaku despite win over Crystal Palace

Prolific Awoniyi leads Union Berlin to victory over Barcelona-slayers Eintracht Frankfurt

Prolific Awoniyi leads Union Berlin to victory over Barcelona-slayers Eintracht Frankfurt

NPFL Review: Relief for Shooting Stars; Enugu Rangers slump in continental race

NPFL Review: Relief for Shooting Stars; Enugu Rangers slump in continental race

Nigeria's Flamingoes massacre Egypt 4-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's Flamingoes massacre Egypt 4-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Trending

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme returns to train with Wolves 4 years after retirement

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
SUPER EAGLES

Injured Wilfred Ndidi shows off style with daughter

Wilfred Ndidi continues his recovery from injury
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'GOAT see awoof' - Reactions as Ronaldo scores hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win against Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero as Manchester United beat Norwich 3-2 at Old Trafford
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Switched with Salah since AFCON' - Reactions as Super Mane leads Liverpool to FA Cup finals

Social media reactions at Liverpool edge Man City on Saturday afternoon to progress to the finals of the Emirates FA Cup
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Sorrow is our portion' - Arsenal fans regret 'game in hand' after loss at Southampton

Arsenal lost to Southampton thanks to a goal by Jan Bednarek
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]

Okocha, Adebayor star as Africa legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Credit - Yusuf Mafin Sherif/Wesley}
WHATS BUZZIN

'Because you haven't played with Messi' - Aguero blasts Manchester United youngster that called Ronaldo the G.O.A.T

Aguero replies Alejandro Garnacho who calls Ronaldo the GOAT ahead of Messi
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Cherish your elders and listen when they speak' - Nigerian UFC star Israel Adesanya appreciates 'Nana Helen'

Nigerian UFC star Israel Adesanya appreciates 'Nana Helen'