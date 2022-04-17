It was first against second as Paris Saint-Germain battled against Marseille in a French Ligue 1 fixture played on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
'Mbappe, Neymar saving brother Messi again' - Reactions as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique
2 disallowed goals and 1 Messi was unlucky again in another ''big game' as Mbappe and Neymar delivered for PSG.
PSG recorded a 2-1 victory against rivals Marseille in Le Classique played at the Parc des Princes.
PSG went in front through Neymar as early as the 12 minute. However, Duje Caleta-Car tapped home the equalizer for Marseille in the 37th minute after a mistake by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Kylian Mbappe restored PSG's lead when he converted a penalty in the 45th minute as they went to the halftime break with the advantage.
PSG created little in the second half as they held on for a crucial three points in the title race.
It was yet another big game that Argentine maestro Lionel Messi did not score for PSG.
Messi has struggled to deliver since he joined PSG from Barcelona last year.
The 34-year-old has been criticized for disappearing in big games such as their elimination fixture against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
This was the biggest game in Ligue 1 this season and PSG fans were disappointed Messi could not do well against their rivals.
PSG fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with Messi especially after his rival Cristiano Ronaldo scored all three goals as Manchester United defeated Norwich in a Premier League fixture.
Messi had two goals and one assist disallowed as he continues to struggle in French football.
See reactions to Messi's performance against Marseille below
More from category
-
'Mbappe, Neymar saving brother Messi again' - Reactions as PSG beat Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique
-
'All he does is give thumbs up' - Reactions as Chelsea fans shade Lukaku despite win over Crystal Palace
-
Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]