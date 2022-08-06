MAVIN records thrash Choc City 6-1 in friendly

Music and Sport certainly share no bad blood between them. Recent times have shown and continue the show the pair work wonderfully well hand in hand.

Music has now nearly become almost an essential element in sporting activities, with both local and global competitions heavily involving top music stars to perform their songs in pre-match, mid-match, and even post-match ceremonies.

Football and Music have both evolved together with the biggest competitions and tournaments on the globe always seeking to feature music performances in the pre-match opening ceremonies.

Nigeria's entertainment Industry, however, is certainly no exception to the mix.

We've seen some of the biggest superstars in Afrobeats engage in sports and wow audiences with their performances at Live Activations, Match-Viewing experiences across the country, and even celebrity novelty matches.

Mavin Records defeated Choc City Music Group in a closed-door friendly

Recently, two of Nigeria's music labels recently competed in a closed-door friendly on Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022.

Afrobeats mogul Don Jazzy's MAVIN Records defeated Chocolate City Music group 6-1 at the end of the encounter.

At the time of this report, much detail isn't known about the location of the fixture as well as the details of the goalscorers.

However, what we do know is that MAVIN artiste and 'Ijo Laba Laba' crooner Crayon got on the scoresheet for his side in their win.

Crayon took to his social media to post about the game at full-time on Friday via a tweet that read: 'So Mavin Vs Choc city played a football match today!! We nearly spell Choc city trust CR7 na I score 1 goal! Guess Wetin be scores ??? 6-1'

Afterward, the self-acclaimed Mavin CR7 posted a video of his goal and his sensational back-flip celebration afterward.

'Mavin Vs Choc city! CR7?! I score do backflip' he tweeted.