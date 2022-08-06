MAVIN records thrash Choc City 6-1 in friendly

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Two of the biggest music record labels in West Africa recently competed in a closed-door friendly with one side exerting dominance in the end.

Mavin Records won Choc City music group in a friendly fixture
Mavin Records won Choc City music group in a friendly fixture

The passion for football as a sport in Nigeria certainly can't be questioned. Being the most popular sport in the country, it is easy to understand why the sport has also headlined major tournaments even at the grassroots level.

Music and Sport certainly share no bad blood between them. Recent times have shown and continue the show the pair work wonderfully well hand in hand.

Music has now nearly become almost an essential element in sporting activities, with both local and global competitions heavily involving top music stars to perform their songs in pre-match, mid-match, and even post-match ceremonies.

Football and Music have both evolved together with the biggest competitions and tournaments on the globe always seeking to feature music performances in the pre-match opening ceremonies.

Seedorf, Okocha and Davido feature in the Heineken Novelty Face-Off
Seedorf, Okocha and Davido feature in the Heineken Novelty Face-Off Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria's entertainment Industry, however, is certainly no exception to the mix.

We've seen some of the biggest superstars in Afrobeats engage in sports and wow audiences with their performances at Live Activations, Match-Viewing experiences across the country, and even celebrity novelty matches.

Recently, two of Nigeria's music labels recently competed in a closed-door friendly on Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022.

Afrobeats mogul Don Jazzy's MAVIN Records defeated Chocolate City Music group 6-1 at the end of the encounter.

MAVIN boss Don Jazzy
MAVIN boss Don Jazzy Pulse Nigeria
Choc City CEO Abuchi Peter Ugwu
Choc City CEO Abuchi Peter Ugwu Pulse Nigeria

At the time of this report, much detail isn't known about the location of the fixture as well as the details of the goalscorers.

However, what we do know is that MAVIN artiste and 'Ijo Laba Laba' crooner Crayon got on the scoresheet for his side in their win.

Crayon took to his social media to post about the game at full-time on Friday via a tweet that read: 'So Mavin Vs Choc city played a football match today!! We nearly spell Choc city trust CR7 na I score 1 goal! Guess Wetin be scores ??? 6-1'

Afterward, the self-acclaimed Mavin CR7 posted a video of his goal and his sensational back-flip celebration afterward.

'Mavin Vs Choc city! CR7?! I score do backflip' he tweeted.

MAVIN and Choc City have prided themselves over the last decade as two of the biggest music powerhouses in Nigeria with the former boasting of artistes such as Rema, Ayra Starr, Reekado Bankz, Tiwa Savage, Crayon, and Magixx amongst others while the latter used to comprise of artistes like Jesse Jagz, MI, Ice Prince, Brymo and recently Blaqbonez, Dice Ailes, CKAY, recent signee Tar1q amongst a host of others.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Mavin Records won Choc City music group in a friendly fixture

    MAVIN records thrash Choc City 6-1 in friendly

  • Bayern Munich thrashed Frankfurt 6-1 in their opening Bundesliga fixture

    'Bundesliga too sure' - Reactions as Mane's Bayern begin title defense with Frankfurt demolition

  • Barcelona Robert Lewandowski unveil new number 9 in front of 57,000 fans at Camp Nou

    Barcelona unveil Robert Lewandowski as new number 9 in front of 57,000 fans at Camp Nou

Recommended articles

Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

Why everyone is talking about this 21-year-old Arsenal superstar

Why Arteta is disappointed with Arsenal's win at Crystal Palace

Why Arteta is disappointed with Arsenal's win at Crystal Palace

Top 10 highest-paid Premier League players

Top 10 highest-paid Premier League players

Team Nigeria now have 7 Gold, 3 Silver and 6 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria now have 7 Gold, 3 Silver and 6 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

MAVIN records thrash Choc City 6-1 in friendly

MAVIN records thrash Choc City 6-1 in friendly

'Top of the league'- Arsenal fans celebrate the win over Palace as rival fans bash Jesus

'Top of the league'- Arsenal fans celebrate the win over Palace as rival fans bash Jesus

Trending

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Kelechi Iheanacho and his girlfriend Amarachi Joy

Kelechi Iheanacho Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajbibade returns to Atletico Madrid

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade returns to Atletico Madrid [Photos]

Samuel Eto’o pays for surgery of former Cameroon teammate

Samuel Eto’o pays for surgery of former Cameroon teammate