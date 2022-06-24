Mark Oluwafemi Williams makes promise to Michael Jordan at NBA draft

The 76th edition of the NBA Draft featured players of Nigerian descent in the selection process.

One of the players of Nigerian descent that was selected was big man Mark Oluwafemi Williams.

Williams was selected by the Michael Jordan led Charlotte Hornets with the 15th overall pick in the first round.

Mark Oluwafemi Williams

As his middle name indicates, Williams is a player of Nigerian descent who entered the draft after his time with the Duke Blue Devils.

The 20-year-old Femi was one of the best shot blockers in college basketball last season and come into the league with huge expectations.

Williams is expected to form a devastating pick and roll threat with LaMelo Ball at the Hornets.

The seven-foot center was delighted with the landing spot and made a promise to Michael Jordan, owner of the Hornets after his selection.

He said, "The guys on the team play together, work hard and have fun. I think I fit really well with them, just with the way I play.

“I think all the things I bring to the table will be really helpful. They won't regret it."

Femi was born to Nigerian parents, Margaret and Dr. Alex Williams, on December 16, 2001 and has a sister in the WNBA Elizabeth Olatayo Williams.