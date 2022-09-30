PREMIER LEAGUE

Marcus Rashford beats De Bruyne, Iwobi to win Player of the Month for September

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Ahead of the Manchester derby, Rashford voted to be better than Haaland in September

Rashford finished top of a six-man shortlist that included Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Alex Iwobi, Jacob Ramsey, Philip Billing, and Kevin De Bruyne,
Rashford finished top of a six-man shortlist that included Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Alex Iwobi, Jacob Ramsey, Philip Billing, and Kevin De Bruyne,

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been voted the winner of the Player of the Month for September

Recommended articles

The 24-year-old England forward was announced as the winner of the award on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Rashford finished top of a six-man shortlist that included Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Alex Iwobi, Jacob Ramsey, Philip Billing, and Kevin De Bruyne.

After a disappointing start to the season with two losses, Rashford played an integral role with his goal as Manchester United returned to winning ways.

Rashford featured in two games for Manchester United in the month of September contributing two goals and two assists.

After receiving the accolade, Rashford in an interview with the Premier League explained United's change of fortunes this season.

He said, "It's a good feeling. We didn’t start the season so strongly so to get four wins on the bounce is really good.

"It’s still fairly new with the manager and we’ve got much better at doing the things he wants us to.

"But there are still a lot of steps to take and we’re all looking forward to doing that together."

Marcus Rashford beats De Bruyne, Iwobi to win Player of the Month for September
Marcus Rashford beats De Bruyne, Iwobi to win Player of the Month for September Pulse Nigeria

Rashford scored his two goals in September for Manchester United in the win against league leaders Arsenal.

Rashford will aim to continue his good form in front of goal after the international break as Manchester United takes on neighbors Manchester City in the derby on Sunday, October 2.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Marcus Rashford beats De Bruyne, Iwobi to win Player of the Month for September

Marcus Rashford beats De Bruyne, Iwobi to win Player of the Month for September

Best-rated LaLiga stars in FIFA23 led by rivals Benzema and Lewandowski

Best-rated LaLiga stars in FIFA23 led by rivals Benzema and Lewandowski

Red-Hot Terem Moffi and Moses Simon make the top 10 fastest players in Ligue 1 this season

Red-Hot Terem Moffi and Moses Simon make the top 10 fastest players in Ligue 1 this season

LaLiga Returns! What you need to know about a fascinating match day 7

LaLiga Returns! What you need to know about a fascinating match day 7

Chelsea closing in on RB Leipzig talisman

Chelsea closing in on RB Leipzig talisman

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba salutes Mikel Obi on retirement

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba salutes Mikel Obi on retirement

Trending

Could Beyonce be more popular than football's biggest stars?

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

Tyrell Malacia pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit

Manchester United star pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit [Photos]

Watch Super Eagles of Nigeria struggle to 2-2 draw against home-based Algeria side

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]

Chelsea star Aubameyang teams up with Kim Kardashian in Milan [Photos]