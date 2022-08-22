WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Missing Mane' - Mixed Reactions as Manchester United Resurrect from the dead to win Liverpool

David Ben
Fans on social media are seemingly divided on the main reason why Liverpool lost to Manchester United on Monday night.

Manchester United picked up their first win of the Premier League season in style, overcoming Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday night, August 22, 2022.

The Red Devils had began the new campaign terribly and were hoping to write their wrongs against the title contenders.

Erik ten Hag’s men put in much more of a solid display on the night as soon got rewarded very early in the game.

Anthony Elanga found Jadon Sancho in the 16th minute who then scored the opener in brilliant fashion to give the Red Devils the lead.

Liverpool tried to find the leveller in the first period but failed to do so, allowing Manchester United go into the break with a slender advantage.

Things got more exciting in the second period as second-half substitute Anthony Martial created a chance for Marcus Rashford, with the English attacker doubling United’s advantage to the joy of the Old Trafford fans.

Erik the Hag’s side looked much more better, despite resting some usual starters like Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.

However, Liverpool roared back into the game after Mohamed Salah headed past David de Gea in the 81st minute.

Ronaldo would eventually come in late in the game as United looked to close out the game.

Ultimately, Salah’s goal proved too little too late as Jurgen Klopp’s men recorded their first loss of the season.

Followning the win for United, fans have taken to social media to banter about the reason behind Liverpool’ s loss on the night with Jurgen Klopp having to deal with a host of absentees.

Some fans however, claimed that the Reds could’ve gotten a result if they still had their electric Senegalese and Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané.

Herr are some of the reactions below:

'Missing Mane' - Mixed Reactions as Manchester United Resurrect from the dead to win Liverpool

