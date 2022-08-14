Adekunle Gold, Uche Jombo, Mayorkun and other Nigerian celebrities react to Manchester United's disasterclass

The Red Devils had already been humiliated in their opening fixture against Brighton at Old Trafford last week and looked to right their wrongs on Saturday evening.

However, Erik ten Hag's men were taught another brutal lesson and fell heavily to Brentford in their first away match of the season.

Four first-half goals from The Bees were a testament to how embarrassingly pathetic this Manchester United side was on the evening.

And it could've been more, if the hosts had been clinical enough. From sloppy defending to lose passes as well as obvious misunderstanding of who's job was is what?, the Red Devils had themselves to blame in what was the most shambolic first halves we've ever seen them play in.

Prior to the game, United fans were hopeful that the loss to Brighton was a wake up call to remind Ten Hag's players that pre=season as officially over, and as such, changes were expected from the men in Red.

Despite that defeat, Ten Hag's men looked washed and started slowly, with a number of players looking disjointed and failing to even put up a fight, talkless of hoping to get a result.

Nigeria Celebrities react to Manchester United's defeat at Brentford

Social media had already erupted way before the half-time whistle as blown with rival fans having the time of their lives bantering United fans online in epic fashion.

With all fans of the club, saying the same thing on Saturday evening, here's how some Nigerian celebrities reacted to the humiliating defeat at the Gtech stadium.

MasterKraft - Music Producer

Iconic Afrobeats producer MasterKraft, certainly didn't seem surprised with his team's performance on Saturday. We can only assume that he ,like the rest of the United faithful are used to lethargic displays like this.

Uche Jombo - Nollywood Actor

The veteran Nollywood actress is a popular fan of Manchester United. She tweets every now and then on social media and makes her feelings known about her favourite team. Safe to say, she ran out of words on Saturday with her tweets questioning the chaotic state of the team's recent performances.

Adekunle Gold - Musician

Afrobeats superstar singer and songwriter AG Baby has never been comfortable with United's performances in the last couple of seasons.

AG Baby is a die-hard fan of the Red devils and makes his feelings clear constantly on social media and despite been trolled by his colleagues and rival fans often times when his United team slips up. Saturday was no different with the superstar tweeting over 10 times during the horrifying display at Brentford.

Mayorkun - Musician

Mayorkun is another popular celebrity fan of Manchester United.

The 'Certified Loner' crooner didn't have any strength left to vent his frustrations at his club's latest slip-up, but took to Twitter to quote a previous post of a video of himself lashing out in front of Old Trafford after they failed to win one of their matches in 2019.

Ycee - Rapper

Multi-award winning rapper Ycee had a few words for Manchester United on Saturday after they apparently ruined his day.

Mr Macaronii - Skit Maker/Comedian

Mr Macaronii is one of the most influential social media comedians in Nigeria. Althiugh, most times it's confusing to say exactly if he is a fan of Manchester United or just a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo who keeps raving about.

Macronii took to social media to advocate for the immediate transfer of the Portuguese superstar having joined in the humiliation alongside his teammates at Brentford's stadium on Saturday.

Ronaldo has been reported to desired an exit from the club this summer, however, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has publicly declared his intentions to keep hold of the club's talisman.

BNXN fka Buju - Musician

Formerly known as Buju, the 'Outside' crooner also joined in on the reactions on Saturday, affirming the reason why betting on Manchester United is never a great idea this period.

TG Omori - Music Video Director

Nigeria's in-demand music video director TG Omori just had a few words for Manchester United's captain Harry Maguire.

Bella Shmurda - Musician

Bella Shmurda reacted with a very short prayer for United fans who might have been going through some trauma on Saturday night.

Crayon - Musician

MAVIN superstar and 'Ijo Laba Laba' crooner was among the list of heartbroken celebrity fans on Saturday after Manchester United's awful display.

The singer who himself is also great on the pitch felt sorry for his team as well as his favourite player Ronaldo whom he emulates whenever he gets a chance to play football.