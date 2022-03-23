'You just want to isolate yourself' - Manchester United's Pogba speaks out on fighting depression

Niyi Iyanda
Paul Pogba has revealed that he has suffered from depression in his career.

Paul Pogba has revealed the mental health issues he has faced inhis career
Paul Pogba has revealed the mental health issues he has faced inhis career

Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba has opened up about issues concerning his mental well being. The gifted World Cup-winning midfielder revealed that he suffered from problems that made him distance himself from others while questioning his true identity.

Speaking to French publication Le Figaro, Pogba said, "I've had depression in my career, but we don't talk about it.

"Sometimes you don't know you are, you just want to isolate yourself, be alone. These are unmistakable signs," said Pogba.

It is easy to see where the highly-skilled midfielder is coming from since his fairytale return to boyhood club Manchester United, the Frenchman has faced plenty of criticism, most of which are biased and untrue.

Despite missing weeks of action, Pogba is still United's third highest contributor in attack
Despite missing weeks of action, Pogba is still United's third highest contributor in attack Pulse Nigeria

Pogba believes many well paid athletes have gone through bouts of depression like he has, but very few speak about it, which the midfielder believes is a wrong approach to the matter.

"We [footballers] earn a lot of money and we don't complain really, but that doesn't prevent us from going through moments that are more difficult than others, like everyone else in life."

"Because you make money, you always have to be happy? It's not like that."

Pogba's career has been under the spotlight since his £89 million move back to his boyhood club
Pogba's career has been under the spotlight since his £89 million move back to his boyhood club AFP

Following Manchester United's exit from the Champions League last week, Pogba returned home to find his house had been broken into. The midfielder was relieved to find his two children unharmed but it has had its effects on him too.

"What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident. She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself in with the boys in a room. The main thing is that my children are well."

Pogba would do well to use this current international break to take a step back and take care of himself as France only has friendly matches against the Ivory Coast and South Africa lined up.

