'Why I didn't sign for Manchester United' - Crayon

The Mavin superstar and 'Ijo Laba Laba' crooner could have been balling with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford if not for the corruption in Nigerian football.

Charles Chibueze Chukwu a.k.a Crayon is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and stage performer who is signed to Baby fresh’s “Blowtime entertainment” an affiliate of Mavin records which is owned by producer Don Jazzy.

His sound is a blend of different sounds like pop, Latino music, afro-oriented sound and Caribbean sound, hence the name “Crayon”.

The 22-year-old Nigerian singer is famous for hits like his 2019 jam “So fine” and 2022 smash hit 'Ijo Laba Laba' as well as MAVIN's 2022 hit collaboration 'Overdose'.

Amongst his many strengths in the industry, the Mavin signee and Manchester United fan is also famous for his talent on the pitch with a reputation of dazzling on a football pitch whenever he's opportune.

He recently shone in a friendly between two of Nigeria's biggest music labels - Mavin and Chocolate City, finding the back of the net in a match that was reportedly one-sided.

The 22-year-old has now revealed in an interview on how he missed out on playing for Premier League giants Manchester United.

Speaking on Pulse Nigeria's hit-music podcast Terms and Conditions, the MAVIN signee said: "I went for a screening in so many places. I was super close to joining Manchester United in 2012/13 I came to Surulere for a football screening and then it was Ikpeba (Victor) and a lot of ex-Super Eagles players.

"I got picked and then they just substituted me for somebody else because I didn't have like money or something".

The 22-year-old singer further went on to reveal how he missed out on playing football professionally as a career, admitting his awareness of some of the issues with Nigeria's football at the grassroots.

"The Under-17s we have now is no longer like the Under-17s we used to have. I feel like the Osimhen set was the last set that was actually talented, the rest.....omo na connections o"

Crayon also revealed how his footballer friends also try to meet certain conditions by paying dues to actually play for the National team at various levels.

Whether or not, the Mavin superstar could have had a successful career in the sport, he has managed to establish himself as one of Nigeria's future superstars in Afrobeat having scored hits with a number of records since his breakthrough with MAVIN in 2019.

