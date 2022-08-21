Manchester United legend Wanye Rooney suffers 6-0 defeat with D.C United

Philadelphia Union proved to be too hot for United after a 6-0 defeat early Sunday morning.

Julian Carranza stole the show after he scored a hat-trick to inspire Philadelphia to another big win over United.

Philadelphia defeated United 7-0 in the reverse fixture played in July with Carranza also getting a hat-trick.

Pulse Nigeria

The sees the Union become just the second team to score six or more goals twice against the same opposition in MLS history.

The match in brief

A Carranza-inspired Philadelphia ran riot at D.C after a comprehensive win to complete a 13-0 aggregate win over United in the regular MLS season.

Carranza netted a second-half hat-trick, to make it back-to-back hat-tricks against Rooney's side in the space of two months.

Union started strongly with two goals from Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag putting them in a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the break.

After the break, Carranza scored his first of the game to make it 3-0 just two minutes into the second half.

AFP

He completed his hat-trick when he scored two goals in the space of four minutes to extend the lead to 5-0 in the 74th minute.

Cory Burke came off the bench to seal the rout with a sixth goal to make it 6-0 five minutes after Carranza completed his hat-trick.

Pulse Nigeria

The win moved Union to the top of the table on 51 points while the fourth defeat in five matches sees Rooney's United sit last on the log on 22 points.