MLS

Manchester United legend Wanye Rooney suffers 6-0 defeat with D.C United

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

D.C United has failed to win any of its last five matches in Major League Soccer and was too embarrassed to post the final result after the latest defeat.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney
Derby manager Wayne Rooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and his D.C United side are going through it at the moment after another terrible defeat in the MLS.

Philadelphia Union proved to be too hot for United after a 6-0 defeat early Sunday morning.

Julian Carranza stole the show after he scored a hat-trick to inspire Philadelphia to another big win over United.

Philadelphia defeated United 7-0 in the reverse fixture played in July with Carranza also getting a hat-trick.

Julian Carranza celebrates.
Julian Carranza celebrates. Pulse Nigeria

The sees the Union become just the second team to score six or more goals twice against the same opposition in MLS history.

A Carranza-inspired Philadelphia ran riot at D.C after a comprehensive win to complete a 13-0 aggregate win over United in the regular MLS season.

Carranza netted a second-half hat-trick, to make it back-to-back hat-tricks against Rooney's side in the space of two months.

Union started strongly with two goals from Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag putting them in a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the break.

After the break, Carranza scored his first of the game to make it 3-0 just two minutes into the second half.

AFP

He completed his hat-trick when he scored two goals in the space of four minutes to extend the lead to 5-0 in the 74th minute.

Cory Burke came off the bench to seal the rout with a sixth goal to make it 6-0 five minutes after Carranza completed his hat-trick.

Another big win for Philadelphia Union in the MLS.
Another big win for Philadelphia Union in the MLS. Pulse Nigeria

The win moved Union to the top of the table on 51 points while the fourth defeat in five matches sees Rooney's United sit last on the log on 22 points.

Manchester United legend, Rooney, has been in the news after speaking about his former club who also sits last on the Premier League table following back-to-back defeats.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun scores again, saves Reims vs Strasbourg

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun scores again, saves Reims vs Strasbourg

Manchester United legend Wanye Rooney suffers 6-0 defeat with D.C United

Manchester United legend Wanye Rooney suffers 6-0 defeat with D.C United

Premier League Matchday Live

Premier League Matchday Live

Drake loses 120 million Naira betting on Kamaru Usman to beat Leon Edwards

Drake loses 120 million Naira betting on Kamaru Usman to beat Leon Edwards

The Secret Love Story of Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian wife

The Secret Love Story of Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian wife

Jules Koundé to miss Barcelona clash with Real Sociedad

Jules Koundé to miss Barcelona clash with Real Sociedad

Trending

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada