Manchester United legend Rooney laughs off Ronaldo's claim he's jealous of him

Rooney has been left bemused after the Portuguese accused him of being jealous of him during an explosive interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV.

The Portuguese superstar went on an incredible tirade on everything Manchester United and slammed his former teammate Rooney.

He accused Rooney of being jealous of him after the former England international criticised Ronaldo's behaviour at United.

"I don't know why he criticises me so badly," Ronaldo stated in the interview.

"Probably because he finished his career and I am still playing at a high level."

Ronaldo went on to body-shame his former teammate after saying "I am looking better than him, which is true but it's hard to listen to that kind of criticism and negativity from people who play(ed) with you."

Rooney's reaction

According to Sky Sports, the 38-year-old Rooney has reacted to the comments and has decided not to respond publicly.

The report added that Rooney is however puzzled by the comments from his former partner in crime.

''Rooney we understand here at Sky Sports is bemused at the criticism levelled at him by Cristiano Ronaldo following that interview with Piers Morgan,'' the report stated.

While Rooney has decided to make no public statement on the matter and feels no animosity towards Ronaldo, he has advised Ronaldo to accept that given his age, he won't start every game at the club now.

