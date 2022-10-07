Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is not a happy man at the moment after he admitted that the Red Devils are not that good.
Man United is 'not that good', Erik ten Hag admits, demands more from players
The Red Devils have a tricky and difficult game against Alex Iwobi and Everton this weekend in the Premier League.
The Dutchman said that his players have to play with a higher intensity following a scare in the Europa League on Thursday night.
United came from a goal down to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 to shake off the humiliating defeat to city rivals Manchester City on Sunday.
Ten Hag and United seemed to have turned things around after four consecutive wins including against Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League.
However, the Red Devils were humbled and brought back to earth by an Erling Haaland and Phil Foden-inspired City side after a 6-3 win on Super Sunday.
Ten Hag demands more intensity from United
Ahead of a trip to Goodison Park to face Alex Iwobi's rejuvenated Everton side, the former Ajax boss spoke to the media in his pre-match press conference.
"At this moment, by far, we are not that good," Erik ten Hag said on Friday afternoon.
"You have seen (against Manchester City) and we have to do much. I think the main problem that we did before in games much better, is intensity."
"We have to bring the intensity in every game on the pitch. That was the big difference between City and us. So, that is a demand for our squad and all our players. They have to take responsibility for that."
Manchester United needed super-subs Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to overcome a stubborn Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.
Rashford scored a brace and assisted Martial as the Red Devils battled from behind to seal back-to-back wins in the Europa League.