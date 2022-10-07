Man United is 'not that good', Erik ten Hag admits, demands more from players

The Dutchman said that his players have to play with a higher intensity following a scare in the Europa League on Thursday night.

United came from a goal down to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 to shake off the humiliating defeat to city rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Ten Hag and United seemed to have turned things around after four consecutive wins including against Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League.

However, the Red Devils were humbled and brought back to earth by an Erling Haaland and Phil Foden-inspired City side after a 6-3 win on Super Sunday.

Ten Hag demands more intensity from United

Ahead of a trip to Goodison Park to face Alex Iwobi's rejuvenated Everton side, the former Ajax boss spoke to the media in his pre-match press conference.

"At this moment, by far, we are not that good," Erik ten Hag said on Friday afternoon.

"You have seen (against Manchester City) and we have to do much. I think the main problem that we did before in games much better, is intensity."

"We have to bring the intensity in every game on the pitch. That was the big difference between City and us. So, that is a demand for our squad and all our players. They have to take responsibility for that."

Manchester United needed super-subs Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to overcome a stubborn Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.