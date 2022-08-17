TRANSFERS

Ronaldo promises to reveal 'truth' about Man United's future, blasts media

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Portuguese star is not a happy man after several reports about his future and situation at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted angrily to reports from the media about his future at the club.

Ronaldo has blasted the media for spreading lies about him and his future at the troubled English club Manchester United and promised to reveal the truth in the coming weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo is et to be allowed to exit the club this summer according to reports
This follows comments from the Portuguese football legend on an Instagram post linking him to La Liga club Atletico Madrid as per sportskeeda.

"They (will) know the truth when they interview in a couple of weeks," Ronaldo said in the post on Instagram.

Erik ten hag slams Ronaldo amid Manchester United exit claims
"The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

The 37-year-old former Real Madrid star has reportedly unsettled at Old Trafford having told the club he wants out.

Ronaldo has just a year left on his current contract at United but wants out this summer after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals last season in all competitions for United.
Ronaldo returned to the English giant last summer in fanfare after snubbing a move to neighbours Manchester City.

However, the last dance at Old Trafford has not gone as planned as United finished sixth in the Premier League last season and missed out on the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to at least five clubs so far this summer
This has led to rumours that Ronaldo wants out and his agent, Jorge Mendes, has spent the entire summer trying to engineer a move away from the club.

Ronaldo was United's top scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 games across competitions.

