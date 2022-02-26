'BABA is Old' - Manchester United fans frustrated with 'WASTEFUL' Ronaldo after goalless draw against Watford

The Red Devils aimed to return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid in a Champions League midweek game.

Ralf Rangnick's side however struggled to break down a Watford side battling to avoid relegation this season.

Youngster Anthony Elanga was a bright spot for Manchester United but star forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not impress.

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to blast the Portuguese forward for wasting several chances against Watford.

According to the fans, Ronaldo does not have anything to offer. They questioned if he still can score goals and contribute significantly t othe team with his work rate.

Some fans were confident in Ronaldo's ability to find the back of the net but made excuses about his age.

See reactions below

A draw against Watford does not help Manchester United in their quest to qualify for Champions League football next season.