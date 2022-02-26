'BABA is Old' - Manchester United fans frustrated with 'WASTEFUL' Ronaldo after goalless draw against Watford

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Ronaldo is starting to show signs that he is getting old missing several chances.

Ronaldo was not at his best for Manchester United against Watford
Ronaldo was not at his best for Manchester United against Watford

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by Watford in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Red Devils aimed to return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid in a Champions League midweek game.

Ralf Rangnick's side however struggled to break down a Watford side battling to avoid relegation this season.

Youngster Anthony Elanga was a bright spot for Manchester United but star forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not impress.

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to blast the Portuguese forward for wasting several chances against Watford.

According to the fans, Ronaldo does not have anything to offer. They questioned if he still can score goals and contribute significantly t othe team with his work rate.

Some fans were confident in Ronaldo's ability to find the back of the net but made excuses about his age.

See reactions below

Reactions to Ronaldo's performance in Manchester United's draw against Watford
Reactions to Ronaldo's performance in Manchester United's draw against Watford Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Ronaldo's performance in Manchester United's draw against Watford
Reactions to Ronaldo's performance in Manchester United's draw against Watford Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Ronaldo's performance in Manchester United's draw against Watford
Reactions to Ronaldo's performance in Manchester United's draw against Watford Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Ronaldo's performance in Manchester United's draw against Watford
Reactions to Ronaldo's performance in Manchester United's draw against Watford Pulse Nigeria

A draw against Watford does not help Manchester United in their quest to qualify for Champions League football next season.

The Red Devils now have a difficult task to bounce back when they face neighbors Manchester City in a Premier League derby scheduled for Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Ronaldo was not at his best for Manchester United against Watford

    'BABA is Old' - Manchester United fans frustrated with 'WASTEFUL' Ronaldo after goalless draw against Watford

  • Lionel Messi reveals he is in love with his wife

    'I love you' - Lionel Messi GUSHES over his wife Antonela Roccuzzo on her birthday [Photos]

  • Asisat Oshoala was all smiles at the documentary premiere

    Asisat Oshoala all smiles at Matchday: Queens of The Pitch premiere [Photos]

Recommended articles

Super sub Taiwo Awoniyi scores in dominant Union Berlin victory

Super sub Taiwo Awoniyi scores in dominant Union Berlin victory

Emmanuel Dennis' Watford frustrate Manchester United at Old Trafford

Emmanuel Dennis' Watford frustrate Manchester United at Old Trafford

Ahmed Musa scores winner in thrilling Fatih Karagumruk comeback

Ahmed Musa scores winner in thrilling Fatih Karagumruk comeback

'BABA is Old' - Manchester United fans frustrated with 'WASTEFUL' Ronaldo after goalless draw against Watford

'BABA is Old' - Manchester United fans frustrated with 'WASTEFUL' Ronaldo after goalless draw against Watford

Eriksen restarts football career as Man Utd drop points

Eriksen restarts football career as Man Utd drop points

Haraguchi off mark for Union, Bundesliga shows Ukraine solidarity

Haraguchi off mark for Union, Bundesliga shows Ukraine solidarity

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
UFC

Israel Adesanya blasts Kamaru Usman's ‘PEANUT HEAD’ manager for saying 'RUBBISH' about potential fight between Nigerian Champions

Israel Adesanya is not happy with Kamaru Usman's manager
NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds the world that he is NIGERIAN with outfit to All-Star Game

Giannis makes the world know is Nigerian
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
QATAR 2022

Mexican woman faces 7 years in prison and 100 lashes for reporting sexual abuse in Qatar

Paola Schietekat could be sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and 100 lashes in Qatar after she reported she had been sexually assualted in Doha

'We will not give up' - Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko BOASTS as Russia declares war on his country Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the best players from Ukraine