Manchester United fans can now exchange Mason Greenwood shirts for free

This was made known by a spokesperson of the club according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The statement by Manchester United comes after Greenwood was arrested on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The club responded to the development by stating that Greenwood will not be part of football activities.

Merchandise related to the England striker has also been removed from the website.

Supporters of the club who were furious with the ongoing investigation have now been encouraged to visit the Manchester United mega store and get a replica shirt with the name of another player of their choice.

Cadbury an official partner of the team will not feature Greenwood in marketing products.

TeamViewer Manchester United's shirt sponsors said they are 'closely monitoring developments' while Nike has suspended the sponsorship deal with Greenwood.

This is another blow for Greenwood who was recently released on bail.