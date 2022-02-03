Manchester United fans can now exchange Mason Greenwood shirts for free

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

If you have a Mason Greenwood jersey, you can get a new one for free.

Mason Greenwood jersey is being returned to Manchester United fans
Mason Greenwood jersey is being returned to Manchester United fans

Manchester United have confirmed that their fans that purchased Mason Greenwood's authentic jersey can now make an exchange.

This was made known by a spokesperson of the club according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The statement by Manchester United comes after Greenwood was arrested on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The club responded to the development by stating that Greenwood will not be part of football activities.

Mason Greenwood was having a great season with Manchester United until the allegations against him
Mason Greenwood was having a great season with Manchester United until the allegations against him AFP

Merchandise related to the England striker has also been removed from the website.

Supporters of the club who were furious with the ongoing investigation have now been encouraged to visit the Manchester United mega store and get a replica shirt with the name of another player of their choice.

Cadbury an official partner of the team will not feature Greenwood in marketing products.

Mason Greenwood is under investigation for rape and sexual assault
Mason Greenwood is under investigation for rape and sexual assault Pulse Nigeria

TeamViewer Manchester United's shirt sponsors said they are 'closely monitoring developments' while Nike has suspended the sponsorship deal with Greenwood.

This is another blow for Greenwood who was recently released on bail.

Some teammates have already unfollowed the 20-year-old forward on Instagram as he faces an uphill battle to clear his name of all allegations.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

